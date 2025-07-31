Gadget of the Week: A browser built for bosses

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

While it won’t win any speed tests, Ulaa from Zoho brings admin power and privacy promises to your screen, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

Most browsers are variations on the same theme. A few tweaks to privacy here, a different layout there. Rarely, a browser is launched that is not aimed at everyone. Or, at least, does not pretend to be. That describes Ulaa, a new browser built by Zoho, the Indian software company that thrives on being the outsider.

What is it?

Ulaa is aimed squarely at enterprises. It is packed with tools to keep employees productive and IT departments happy. That does mean it sometimes forgets that regular people use browsers too.

Getting started is smooth. Ulaa works across Windows, Mac, Linux, Android and iOS (the mobile apps are still in beta). Setup is quick, and if you’ve used Chrome, it will look very familiar. That ios because it’s built on Chromium, the same open-source engine powering Chrome and Edge. But from there, things start to look different.

The big difference is the Enterprise Dashboard. It gives IT administrators the ability to roll out security policies, limit access to certain sites or features, and monitor activity in real time, offering full control, straight out of the box.

How Ulaa integrates AI

Zoho has also thrown in its AI assistant, Zia. Rather than promising to write emails, it ois designed to keep users safe and focused. Zia can:

Detect and block phishing sites with a feature called ZeroPhish.

Categorise websites and block harmful or inappropriate ones.

Automatically group tabs to match how you work.

And for those who live in their browsers, like this writer, Ulaa added some genuinely helpful tools:

Zen View : decluttered my pages for clean, focused reading.

: decluttered my pages for clean, focused reading. Screen Capture : it allowed me to grab and edit screenshots instantly.

: it allowed me to grab and edit screenshots instantly. Notes Panel: a built-in sidebar that le me jot down thoughts as I browsed.

There’s also a memory saver to reduce the drain from dozens of open tabs. It worked, most of the time.

Ulaa’s most intriguing idea is Modes, but this is where it got a little quirky. Each mode is like a separate browser built into the same interface. There’s Personal, Work, Kids, Developer, Open Season and Incognito. Each one has its own set of rules, privacy settings and features. Kids Mode comes with parental controls and curated content. Work Mode blocks distracting websites. Personal Mode disables trackers and ads. Incognito does what it says. Open Season removes all restrictions for those who want total freedom, and Developer Mode adds extra tools for coders.

Switching between them works fairly well, though the experience isn’t always consistent. Some features behave differently depending on the mode, which threw me off when I was not paying attention. The big issue here was that the interface did not always make it obvious what mode I was in.

Ulaa throws in analytics

Ulaa also gives one analytics on one’s own browsing habits. This includes time spent on different sites and categories. It’s meant to help users manage their time or give admins insight into productivity. For some, that sounds useful. For others, it may feel a little too much like surveillance.

The good news is that Ulaa makes privacy a core selling point. It blocks trackers and strips out ads. There’s no advertising business model behind it. You can also pick your preferred search engine at setup, including privacy-focused options like DuckDuckGo. Bookmarks and browser settings import easily, and Chrome extensions worked fine.

It is not a browser everyone will love immediately. The range of settings and features can feel overwhelming at first. It takes time to learn how to get the best out of it. And while performance is fine with moderate use, Ulaa could get bogged down I you piled on the tabs, as I tend to do when researching a story.

What about the individual Ulaa user?

It’s built for enterprises, but individuals can take advantage of Ulaa in numerous ways:

Stay safer online by using Zia’s ZeroPhish to block phishing attempts before they load.

by using Zia’s ZeroPhish to block phishing attempts before they load. Protect your privacy by browsing in Personal or Incognito Mode with ad and tracker blocking turned on.

by browsing in Personal or Incognito Mode with ad and tracker blocking turned on. Block intrusive ads automatically, including those on news sites and YouTube, for a cleaner browsing experience (though some platforms like Twitch may still show ads).

automatically, including those on news sites and YouTube, for a cleaner browsing experience (though some platforms like Twitch may still show ads). Create separate spaces for work, personal use, or parenting by using Ulaa’s dedicated modes (like Work Mode or Kids Mode).

for work, personal use, or parenting by using Ulaa’s dedicated modes (like Work Mode or Kids Mode). Use Work Mode to stay focused by blocking distracting websites and enabling tab organisation via Zia. This mode is only available once a device is enrolled onto the Enterprise version via the dashboard.

to stay focused by blocking distracting websites and enabling tab organisation via Zia. This mode is only available once a device is enrolled onto the Enterprise version via the dashboard. Help kids browse safely by activating Kids Mode, which includes parental controls and educational content.

by activating Kids Mode, which includes parental controls and educational content. Read without distractions by switching to Zen View, which strips away clutter from websites.

by switching to Zen View, which strips away clutter from websites. Capture and annotate browser content instantly using the built-in Screen Capture tool.

browser content instantly using the built-in Screen Capture tool. Reduce long-term tracking by enabling auto-reset of browser IDs every time Ulaa restarts.

by enabling auto-reset of browser IDs every time Ulaa restarts. Sync your data across devices (desktop and mobile) so your bookmarks and settings travel with you.

across devices (desktop and mobile) so your bookmarks and settings travel with you. Install Chrome extensions to add tools you’re already used to, while maintaining a privacy-focused environment.

How much does it cost?

Ulaa Enterprise costs R19 per device per month, or R190 per year. The free version is available for individuals on all major platforms via Zoho’s website.

Why should I care?

Ulaa is part of a growing shift toward browsers that serve as work platforms, and not only web portals. Its blend of admin control, AI-enhanced safety, and productivity tools shows what’s possible when a browser is treated like a business tool.

What are the biggest negatives?

Can slow down under heavy multitasking or multiple tabs.

New users may feel overwhelmed by the many modes and settings.

Lacks the polish and extension variety of mainstream browsers.

What are the biggest positives?

Enterprise-level dashboard allows strong security and usage control.

AI assistant helps with both safety and tab organisation.

Dedicated modes for work, personal use and child-safe browsing.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-Chief of Gadget.co.za and author of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI.