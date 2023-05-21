Prepare to return to Grace

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

It is the year 3820 AD, and Adie is on a mission to uncover the truth about an ancient artificial intelligence …

Restore an ancient AI. Solve a 900-year-old mystery. Uncover humanity’s most outstanding achievement.

That’s all in a day’s work for Adamari “Adie” Ito, the protagonist of Return to Grace, the sci-fi adventure from indie developer Creative Bytes Studios (The Game Awards 2021 nominee, The Vale: Shadow of the Crown).

Get ready for an epic sci-fi adventure that will take you back 900 years and restore one of humanity’s greatest achievements. Creative Bytes Studios has announced the upcoming release of Return to Grace, a female-led, ’60s-inspired narrative that will be available on Windows PC starting 30 May 2023. The game promises to take you on a thrilling journey of puzzle-solving, dream-uncovering, and self-discovery.

It is the year 3820 AD, and players assume the role of archaeologist Adamari “Adie” Ito, who is on a mission to uncover the truth about the ancient artificial intelligence known as “Grace.” Once considered humanity’s most outstanding technological achievement, Grace went dark 900 years ago, and Adie has made it her life’s work to discover why. Accompanied only by a cast of character AIs, Adie is tasked with navigating a dangerous environment and limited resources in the hopes of finally solving the mystery.

Return to Grace offers players a retro-futuristic structure on Ganymede to explore and investigate, with branching story paths and multiple endings. Players will be able to hack the environment to unearth clues and gain insight into Grace’s origins and its connection to humanity. The fully-voiced cast of character AIs provides humor and perspective, making Adie’s journey less lonely and more exciting.

The game also features a talented voice cast, including Karen Knox (Far Cry 6, Assassin’s Creed Syndicate), Athena Karkanis (Suits, House of Cards), Alexandra Ordolis (The Mist, Shadowhunters), and Dick Terhune (Diablo Immortal, Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong). Return to Grace promises to offer impactful, character-led storytelling and unexpected twists and turns.

Paul Caporicci, CEO of Creative Bytes Studios, said, “We were blown away by the reception to The Vale: Shadow of the Crown and hope that players will embrace Return to Grace, and its ’60s sci-fi-inspired narrative, just as warmly.”

Return to Grace is now available to wishlist via Steam and the Epic Games Store.