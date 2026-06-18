Toy meets tech in ‘Toy Story 5’

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A tablet device disrupts life for Woody, Buzz and the gang in the latest edition of the popular movie franchise, releasing today.

Toy Story 5 continues the Oscar-winning animated franchise with a new story about a modern playroom rival challenging the place of traditional toys.

The film, produced by Pixar Animation Studios for Walt Disney Pictures, is screening in Ster-Kinekor theatres and Nu Metro cinemas from today (19 June 2026).

“It’s Toy meets Tech,” say the companies. “Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie and the rest of the gang’s jobs are challenged when they come face-to-face with Lilypad, a brand-new tablet device that arrives with her own disruptive ideas about what is best for their kid, Bonnie.”

Image supplied.

The cast features returning voices Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear and Joan Cusack as Jessie, alongside Greta Lee as the new character Lilypad. Toy Story 5 is directed by Academy Award winner Andrew Stanton, co-directed by Kenna Harris, produced by Lindsey Collins, and written by Stanton and Harris from a story by Stanton.

The film features an original song titled I Knew It, I Knew You, performed by Taylor Swift, and written and produced by Swift and Jack Antonoff. Oscar winner Randy Newman returns to score his fifth Toy Story feature.