Supergirl blasts onto Imax

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The new movie follows Superman’s cousin, Kryptonian Kara Zor-El, as she fights to protect those closest to her.

DC’s new superhero film Supergirl follows the titular character after an unexpected adversary strikes too close to home, sending the antihero on a vengeful journey across the galaxy.

The action movie is now screening at Nu Metro theatres and Ster-Kinekor cinemas, including Imax.

Supergirl, whose birth name is Kara Zor-El, is Superman’s cousin. However, the two Kryptonians have different views on heroism. Kara says that while Clark Kent sees the good in everyone, she sees the truth. The film features Kara’s superpowered dog companion, Krypto.

Photo courtesy Nu Metro.

Milly Alcock stars as Supergirl, whose search for revenge is complicated by a reluctant alliance with an unlikely companion. David Corenswet returns as Superman, alongside Eve Ridley as Ruthye and Jason Momoa as Lobo. The cast includes Matthias Schoenaerts, David Krumholtz, and Emily Beecham.

The movie comes from Warner Bros Pictures, with Craig Gillespie directing from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira. DC Studios heads Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing.

Supergirl is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editors Tatiana S Riegel and Fred Raskin, costume designers Anna B Sheppard and Michael Mooney, visual-effects supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, music supervisor Susan Jacobs and composer Claudia Sarne. DC Studios presents the film with Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company.