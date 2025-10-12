Toyota Starlets get spec upgrades in SA

Photo courtesy Motorpress.

The vehicles have received new safety features, a longer service plan, and upgraded connectivity.

Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) has upgraded several features of the Toyota Starlet and Starlet Cross ranges.

The Starlet Xi and Xs grades, along with the Starlet Cross Xs, now include side and curtain airbags as standard, in addition to the existing driver and passenger airbags.

The Toyota Starlet now includes a 60,000km service plan as standard, an increase from the previous 45,000km. The extended plan offers added value by lowering overall running costs for owners.

The Starlet and Starlet Cross recorded combined sales of 15,238 units in the first eight months of 2025. The Starlet accounted for 8,691 units, averaging 1,100 per month, while the Starlet Cross sold 6,547 units, averaging 820 per month. These models formed part of Toyota’s total passenger vehicle sales of 58,370 units during the same period.

“With these specification updates, we’re not only expanding the safety features across more grades but also enhancing the Toyota ownership experience,” says Tasneem Lorgat, TSAM GM of marketing communications.

“It’s our way of showing customers that we are committed to offering cars that are as safe as they are enjoyable to own and drive.”

Photo courtesy Motorpress.

Connected service

Toyota owners can register for a personal MyToyota profile, an online platform developed by Toyota SA to provide convenient access to vehicle information and services.

New Toyota vehicles are equipped with a device that enables in-car Wi-Fi connectivity, including 25GB of complimentary data, and access to various additional Connect services once opted in.

Toyota Starlet and Starlet Cross models come standard with 4-services/60,000km service plan and a 3-year/100,000km warranty. Customers can purchase service/maintenance/warranty extensions via the comprehensive Toyota dealer network (220 outlets).