Leapmotor brings range-extended EVs to SA

Backed by Stellantis, the Chinese brand enters the local market with a focus on advanced, affordable electric mobility.

Stellantis South Africa has formed a partnership with Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Leapmotor to expand its range of new energy vehicles (NEVs).

“SA is a key market for Stellantis, and the launch of Leapmotor marks an important step in offering innovative new energy vehicle options through product, innovation, and partnerships,” says Stellantis MD Mike Whitfield.

Founded in 2015 by Jiangming Zhu, Leapmotor is a growing participant in China’s EV market. The company manages its entire value chain, including battery design and embedded software. It has sold more than 600,000 EVs to date, with a target of 500,000 annual sales by 2025.

Through a joint venture with Stellantis, Leapmotor International is expanding into global markets. Supported by Stellantis’ infrastructure and distribution network, the brand plans to offer its combination of advanced technology, affordability, and customer-focused innovation in SA.

REEV technology

At the core of Leapmotor’s innovation is its Range-Extended Electric Vehicle (REEV) technology. The system uses a combustion engine solely to recharge the battery, without driving the wheels, providing a fully electric driving experience while addressing one of the main barriers to EV adoption in SA: range anxiety.

In SA, where energy constraints and limited charging infrastructure have slowed EV adoption, REEV technology offers a practical alternative. By combining electric driving with built-in charging capability, it provides reliable performance in both urban and rural areas while supporting the country’s Just Energy Transition. With rising fuel costs and growing demand for affordable, sustainable mobility, Leapmotor presents REEV as a realistic solution for SA’s changing transport landscape.

First showcase at SA Auto Week 2025

South Africans can see Leapmotor and its technologies for the first time at SA Auto Week 2025, hosted by the National Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA) from 1 to 3 October 2025 in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.

Following the debut, Leapmotor models will be available at select South African dealerships. The rollout forms part of Stellantis SA’s broader strategy to advance cleaner, more inclusive, and sustainable mobility solutions.

“By bringing Leapmotor into our portfolio, Stellantis SA reaffirms this commitment,” says Whitfield.