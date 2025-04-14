‘Yes, we do pay creators,’ says TikTok

Image by Google Gemini Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

TikTok has responded to critics, saying the absence of its Creator programme in Africa is due to a phased rollout, and that other monetisation tools are available.

African creators on TikTok have claimed they are underpaid compared to creators in other regions. A recent backlash has resulted from the Creator Rewards Programme not being available in Africa, while it has been rolled out in seven other markets.

Even South Africa’s Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Solly Malatsi, weighed in on the debate.

However, TikTok says its monetisation models – like those of other social media and entertainment platforms – are tailored to the distinct formats, audiences, and content styles of each platform. These models, it says, are designed to help creators monetise in ways that suit their strengths and engagement styles, promoting both creativity and financial sustainability.

Despite this, the absence of the monetisation option remains a concern for TikTok creators, particularly as the Chinese-owned video-sharing platform’s presence continues to grow across Africa.

“It is important to correct the notion that Africa has been deliberately excluded from the Creator Rewards Programme,” says Boniswa Sidwaba, Tiktok’s head of content operations for Sub-Saharan Africa. “As a growing platform, it is our responsibility to test products and features before launching them globally or on a wider scale. We have a number of tools that our community across the continent can currently benefit from.”

The following TikTok monetisation tools are available for African creators:

Live gifts: Creators can go Live on TikTok and enable the Live Gifts feature, allowing them to collect rewards based on the popularity of their broadcasts. Viewers can send virtual gifts that pop up on screen, creating an interactive experience that showcases appreciation for content in real-time. The gifts are exchanged into real money. This feature not only enhances viewer engagement but also incentivises creators to produce captivating and quality live content. Video gifts: For those who prefer to share pre-recorded videos, the Video Gifts feature offers an opportunity to earn rewards through viewer contributions. This enables TikTok creators to monetise their video content without the going live, ensuring that every video shared can be a potential source of income. Effect creator rewards: Creators can dive into TikTok’s Effect House to design virtual effects and earn cash rewards. From interactive game effects to AI-generated art, creators are encouraged to unleash their creativity while reaping the benefits of their innovative designs. Subscription model: With the subscription feature, creators can offer exclusive perks and distinct experiences to their loyal fans for a monthly fee. This feature is available for non-live creators, allowing influencers to cultivate a dedicated community while generating consistent revenue. Work with artists: The Work with Artists feature lets African creators collaborate with music artists to promote songs and participate in viral video campaigns. Rewards are based on the performance of these videos, creating a mutually beneficial relationship where creators support artists while earning an income. Since testing this new feature across SSA, creators on TikTok have successfully leveraged this feature in the last few months.

TikTok says it continues to foster a vibrant ecosystem where diverse voices can thrive with these tools.

“TikTok is committed to rewarding creativity and equipping creators with the best tools to find their community, grow their careers and transform their passions into sustainable income streams,” says Sidwaba. “Our suite of monetisation tools is designed to not only reward your talent but also foster a vibrant community where diverse voices can thrive. We are constantly exploring new ways to empower our creators with innovative tools. We encourage all creators to explore these opportunities available on the platform, connect with their audiences, and unleash their full potential.”

One can visit the TikTok Studio Creator Monetisation Centre to learn more about the available revenue options.