Wheels of the Week: The Chery made for everyone

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The new Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max boasts world-class technology and a refreshed design – and great SUV pricing, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Chery’s commitment to excellence is evident in the meticulous enhancements to the Tiggo 7 Pro Max – from interior and exterior design to body and chassis structure. This dedication ensures a great driving experience and solidifies Chery’s presence in South Africa’s automotive landscape.

The bold grille, adorned with a diamond pattern and chrome highlights, sets the tone. The “Angel Wings” LED headlamps and a distinctive LED light-up sequence add a touch of elegance. The 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels (or 19-inch for the all-wheel-drive model) and a powered tailgate with a vehicle-wide LED light strip complete the look.

The cabin has an ambient light from an LED ring. The dashboard showcases a 24.6-inch curved hyperboloid immersive screen, a hub for climate control and entertainment options. The redesigned control centre, one-piece leather sport seats with electric adjustment, and a premium 8-speaker Sony sound system ensure a luxurious and comfortable ride.

However, the infotainment system switches on with the volume control, which is not intuitive. While connection to Apple CarPlay is wireless, a cable is needed to connect to Android Auto. Once connected though, the infotainment systems work very well. The sound from my music playing through Android Auto or via Bluetooth was superb. The split screen feature is large enough to display the map in an expansive layout, ensuring I never got lost on the moutainous roads of the Western Cape, during the launch of the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max.

Safety is a core feature, with eight airbags, ABS brakes, and electronic stability control. The executive trim takes it a step further with level 2.5 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), featuring 17 intelligent safety features.

Under the hood, the Tiggo 7 Pro Max boasts Chery’s remarkable 1.6 TGDI turbo-petrol engine, delivering 145kW and 290Nm of torque. Paired with a dual-clutch seven-speed transmission, it ensures exceptional fuel efficiency and a thrilling drive, whether I was cruising city streets or tackling rugged trails.

Chery provides a 5-year/60,000 km service plan and a 1-million-kilometer/10-year engine warranty. Choose between the versatile all-wheel-drive model or the two-wheel-drive model, with six intelligent driving modes to suit your mood.

For a SUV with cutting edge features, pricing is excllent, making it an accessible option.

Pricing is as follows: