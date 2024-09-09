Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The fifth gen ThinkPad X13 laptop combines strong performance with a solid touchscreen display, writes JASON BANNIER.

What is it?

While reviewing the fifth generation Lenovo ThinkPad X13 laptop, the first detail that caught my attention was the small, bright red light embedded in the ThinkPad logo on its lid. This is a classic example of Lenovo dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s and showcases the company’s attention to detail in the device.

Photo: JASON BANNIER

Performance

The Intel Core Ultra 7 155U processor, with 12 cores and 14 threads, delivers strong multitasking performance. It handled multiple browser tabs while simultaneously working on Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, without any slowdown.

The device features Turbo Boost, which can increase clock speeds to 4.80GHz. Integrated AI-assisted productivity features, such as a dedicated low-power neural processing unit, further enhance performance by optimising workloads.

Equipped with a 512GB SSD and 16GB of soldered RAM, the device offers smooth and responsive performance. It operates quietly, even under heavy application loads, with the fans remaining quiet. However, its keys did become slightly warm during intense usage.

Photo: JASON BANNIER

Gaming

While the integrated Intel Graphics card supports everyday tasks and light creative work, it is not suitable for high-end gaming (or video editing). I tested Apex Legends on low settings, but the laptop could only manage around 15 frames per second, resulting in an unplayable experience.

However, when I played Hidden Through Time 2: Myths and Magic, a much less demanding game, the laptop ran it smoothly. This shows that, while it struggles with more intensive titles, it’s still suitable for light gaming.

Display and Graphics

The 13.3-inch WUXGA (1920×1200) IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio is clear and provides a comfortable viewing experience, but is limited to 60Hz.

The on-cell touchscreen is responsive using one’s finger, and even more so when using the accompanying integrated pen which slots into the base.

The display can be rotated on a hinge so that it folds 360 degrees into a tablet-like configuration. The screen rotates accordingly, creating a fluid experience.

Photo: JASON BANNIER

Design and Build Quality

Weighing 1.25kg, it is lightweight and portable, making it easy to carry on the go. The convertible design allows it to be used in multiple modes, such as a traditional laptop, tablet, or in tent mode for presentations.

The build quality meets MIL-STD 810H standards, meaning that it can withstand harsh environments and temperature variations.

Ports, Connectivity and Security

A range of ports are offered, including two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, either of which can be used to charge the device.

The laptop features two USB-A ports, one of which is an Always On port that allows for charging other devices even when the laptop is in sleep mode.

It includes an HDMI port supporting up to 4K at 60Hz, a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack, a Nano-SIM card slot for mobile data, and a Kensington Nano Lock slot for security. Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth are supported, but it lacks Ethernet and card reader ports.

An integrated fingerprint reader on the power button, IR camera with facial recognition, privacy alerts, and encrypted storage enhance the devices security. They function well, and I did not experience any obstacles while using them.

Audio and video

Equipped with Dolby Audio and Dolby Voice, the device provides clear audio experiences. While it may not reach the volume levels of some others, it is still capable of producing adequately loud audio.

The 5MP camera captures good-quality images and video. However, its performance diminishes in low-light conditions.

Trackpad and Keyboard

The trackpad provides a satisfying tactile experience, responding accurately to movements.

The backlit keyboard is comfortable to type on, but I found the keys to be slightly smaller than what I am accustomed to. It also comes with spill-resistant certification for added durability.

I found it challenging to use the red pointing stick, found in the keyboard’s centre, due to its high sensitivity. Personally, I dislike this feature in laptops and would have ppreferred that it not be included on this device.

Battery

The 65W power brick supports rapid charge, with our device charging from 30% to 80% in 40 minutes. Lenovo claims it can last up to 14 hours.

Why does it matter?

The Lenovo ThinkPad X13 G5 2-in-1 laptop is well-rounded, and caters to those seeking a blend of performance, security, and portability in a convertible form factor.

While its integrated graphics and non-upgradeable RAM might be limiting for some, its robust build quality and connectivity options make it a solid choice for business users who value flexibility and reliability.

On top of this, it can be used for lightweight gaming. Although, it will only deliver at 60Hz.

The display stands out for its crisp clarity and responsiveness, particularly when using its touchscreen capabilities.

How much does it cost?

The Lenovo ThinkPad X13 G5 (14-inch WUXGA, Intel Core Ultra 7 155U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD LTE, Win 11 Pro, 2-in-1 Laptop 21LW0005ZA) is available at a recommended retail price of R44,479.00 on the Lenovo website. Different configurations of the device are available.

What are the biggest negatives?

Limited graphics card capability.

60Hz display.

Expensive.

What are the biggest positives?

Rapid charging.

Lightweight and portable.

Touchscreen display is responsive, and its hinge enables 360-degree rotation.

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and writer for Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Twitter and Threads at @jas2bann.