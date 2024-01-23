Spot objects in this cosy game

‘Hidden Through Time 2: Myths and Magic’ is a relaxing game in which one searches for hidden items. JASON BANNIER tried it out.

If you’re looking to cuddle up under a blanket and wind down for the day, I recommend Hidden Through Time 2: Myths and Magic. In this sequel, players search for concealed objects in cosy animated worlds by navigating a top-down camera.

Campaign and Gameplay

The campaign features four eras: Greek mythology, 1001 Nights, The Magical 80s, and The Middle Ages. In each era, 8 levels feature with a brief narration at the beginning. While these narratives offer limited details, they serve as intriguing glimpses into much larger stories, setting the stage and capturing my curiosity.

A tray is shown at the bottom of the screen, indicating the hidden objects to be found. Each item is accompanied by a hint, and a weather condition which include day/night, cloudy, rainy, or snowy. The items can only be found under their specified weather condition. By selecting this button, a swirling animation occurs, and the level alters as a reality shift in the weather take place.

As an example, the parrot which has ‘a great view of the stage’, can be located during the day behind the stage, enjoying the performance. The clue accompanying each hidden object usually leads to its discovery shortly after. However, I experienced some difficulty in finding some of the more cleverly concealed objects. At one point, I found myself relying heavily on assistance from my Twitch viewers to locate a small black key.

Architect Mode

In this creative mode, users have the freedom to craft their own levels. The well-organised user interface prevents players from feeling overwhelmed by the multitude of objects they can incorporate into their virtual world. Subsequently, creators can share their levels with fellow players. While I didn’t manage to complete my own level, I enjoyed the creative journey.

Online Maps

Within the Online Maps mode, players can engage with levels crafted in the Architect mode. I was impressed by the creativity by players in this mode, even though some of these creations do not compare to the campaign’s levels. Nevertheless, there are many hidden gems to be found. One notable creation that stood out to me was the ‘Forest Potionshop’ by Squamato. This imaginative level features a quaint potion maker’s house concealed within a forest, providing a charming backdrop for potion concoctions.

Is it for you?

‘Hidden Through Time 2: Myths and Magic is a cosy game wherein no daunting timers are counting down how quickly one can discover items. An enjoyable soundtrack accompanies each level, and the game mechanics are simple; it can be played with just the mouse if one chooses. It is a good choice for gamers who enjoy relaxed gameplay.

Difficulty: Easy, but finding select items can provide a challenge.

Easy, but finding select items can provide a challenge. Price: R120.

R120. Availability: The game is currently available on PC, and arrives on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X on 25 January 2024.

* Visit the official website here.

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and writer for Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Twitter and Threads at @jas2bann.