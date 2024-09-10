IFA 2024: Honor breaks more ground

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The new Honor Magic V3 foldable phone stole the thunder at IFA 2024 in Berlin over the weekend, and overshadowed a powerful new entry into the laptop world.

The new Honor MagicBook Art 14 weighs just 1 kg and measures only 10mm thick. As such, it is also the lightest laptop yet to be designated an AI PC. That is thanks to a collaboration with Microsoft, which gives users access to advanced Copilot features, including data visualisation and real-time transcription and summarisation.

Honor launched the following new devices at IFA 2024 (as supplied by Honor):

The Honor MagicBook Art 14

Showcasing the Vine-leaf Curves Design and Satin Enamel Spraying Technology, this laptop is a marvel of lightweight engineering, incorporating cutting-edge platform-level AI features alongside robust hardware and software solutions, ensuring unmatched productivity and user experience.

Translating the lightweight and slim characteristics synonymous with smartphones to laptops, Honor is introducing the lightest and slimmest AI PC to the market. The Honor MagicBook Art 14 showcases the pioneering Topology Lightweight Structure, weighing just 1kg and measuring a slim thickness of 10mm. Boasting an alloy body crafted from magnesium and a keyboard constructed with titanium, this laptop epitomises a perfect balance of lightweight design and durability.

Integrating an industry-leading Modular Camera Design, the laptop features a detachable magnetic configuration that enhances privacy and adaptability, delivering a wider and immersive visual journey. The Honor MagicBook Art 14 features a captivating 14.6-inch Honor FullView Touch Display boasting a crystal-clear 3.1K resolution. With an outstanding 97% screen-to-body ratio, the largest among 14-inch laptops, it guarantees an immersive and enriching viewing experience.

Demonstrating Honor’s commitment to users’ well-being, the display is equipped with the industry’s foremost eye protection technologies, such as 4320 High-frequency PWM Dimming, Dynamic Dimming technology, and E-book Mode, ensuring a comfortable and safe viewing experience.

In collaboration with Microsoft, the Honor MagicBook Art 14 offers users access to the advanced Copilot features, including Intelligent Email Management, Data insight & visualisation, and Real-time Transcription and Summarisation, elevating productivity and efficiency. Further enhancing power efficiency, the laptop features AI-driven OS Turbo 3.0, optimising power consumption by analysing user behaviour and adjusting performance strategies precisely, guaranteeing a powerful yet reliable laptop experience.

Driven by Honor’s Spatial Audio Technology and AI computing power, the Honor MagicBook Art 14 redefines audio excellence. This technology combines Spatial Reconstruction and Sound Quality Equalisation to create a lifelike audio environment. Coupled with advanced AI algorithms, the Bidirectional-enhanced Microphone Design ensures superior sound capture and noise reduction in any conditions, perfect for scenarios like group meetings and interviews, enabling users to enjoy an elevated communication and collaboration experience.

Powered by the high-performance Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 155H, the MagicBook Art 14 adopts heterogeneous cores, featuring six performance cores, eight efficient cores, and two low-power efficient cores that can turbo boost the device to 4.8GHz, allowing the laptop to handle demanding tasks while delivering excellent battery-saving multitasking performance efficiently.

It showcases a twofold enhancement in GPU performance and a 70% boost in AI performance, making it a reliable choice for users seeking high-performance laptop experiences. Adding to its versatility, the laptop comes with multiple ports including Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, and a 3.5mm Headphone/Mic jack, enhancing overall convenience and ensuring a seamless user experience. Moreover, housing a Heterogenous Battery Design, the Honor MagicBook Art 14 Series improves space utilisation by 30% while offering a robust 60Wh capacity that extends battery life for users.

Honor MagicPad2

The Honor MagicPad2 stands out with its impressive slim design, boasting an ultra-thin 5.8mm body and weighing just 555g, making it the ideal companion for on-the-go use. It features a 12.3-inch Honor Eye Comfort Display with a 144Hz screen refresh rate, creating a visually stunning experience with enhanced smoothness and responsiveness across various content. Additionally, holding dual TÜV certifications, the tablet ensures optimal eye care through advanced innovations such as AI Defocus Display, 4320Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, Circadian Night Display, and Dynamic Dimming functionalities.

The Honor MagicPad2 excels not only visually but also in its audio experience. Paired with a large amplitude eight-speaker system with IMAX-enhanced certification, the Honor MagicPad2 immerses users in cinematic audio-visual feasts anytime, anywhere on Disney+. By incorporating Honor Spatial Audio Technology, the tablet features a widened sound field of 25% compared to its forerunner, enriching the audio experience for all users.

The Honor MagicPad 2 is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform, for premium experiences, including powerful on-device generative AI and hyper realistic gaming. The massive 10050mAh battery serves as a powerful backup for work and entertainment, complemented by 66W fast charging technology for rapid charging and efficient power consumption, giving users peace of mind.

The Honor MagicPad2 runs on the new MagicOS 8.0, which is based on user intent-based recognition and possesses powerful AI capabilities, bringing users an unprecedented intelligent magical experience. The Magic Portal feature can predict interaction needs and recognise intentions in advance, allowing users to generate schedules or more tasks with just a long press and drag. From Voice to Text to Handwriting Beautification and Formula Recognition capabilities, the AI-driven office tools further enhance the Honor MagicPad 2’s productivity, empowering users to achieve more in their daily endeavours.

Honor Watch 5

Honor also introduced the Honor Watch 5, a blend of modern technology and sleek design. Weighing 35g, it measures only 11 mm in thickness, making it lightweight and comfortable for all-day wear. The 1.85-inch AMOLED colour display with a resolution of 390×450 pixels and 340 PPI supports full-screen touch operation, providing a vivid visual experience.

The HonorWatch 5 features a Silicon-carbon battery, offering an impressive 15-day battery life with its 480mAh capacity. Powered by Turbo X AI Power Management, it ensures efficient energy use. This watch also tracks essential health metrics, including heart rate and SpO2 levels, helping users monitor their well-being in real-time.