‘The Pitt’ wins big at Emmys

The medical drama, streaming on Showmax, won Emmys for outstanding drama series and lead actor for Noah Wyle’s performance.

The Pitt, a medical procedural drama streaming on Showmax, was awarded the 2025 Emmy for outstanding drama series last Sunday (14 September 2025).

Noah Wyle, who plays the protagonist Dr Michael “Robby” Robinavitch, received the Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a drama series. He had previously received five Emmy nominations as John Carter in ER.

Nine of the 26 Emmy award announcements are streaming on Showmax and DStv.

“What a dream this has been,” said Wyle’s in his acceptance speech. He thanked numerous members of The Pitt team, the industry at large, and family members, including his wife who he said “owns half of this [Emmy], not just because it’s California law, [but] because she earned it”.

Wyle’s tux was made by Figs, a healthcare apparel company. He ended his speech by dedicating his award to healthcare workers: “To anybody who’s going on shift tonight or coming off shift tonight, thank you for being in that job. This is for you.”

The Pitt’s Katherine LaNasa took home her first Emmy for outstanding supporting actress as charge nurse Dana Evans. At the Creative Arts Emmys the previous weekend, The Pitt had won outstanding casting in a drama series. Shawn Hatosy, Dr Jack Abbott in The Pitt, received the award for best guest actor in a drama.

2025 Emmy category winners

Outstanding drama series: Medical drama The Pitt, airing at 9pm on Mondays on M-Net (DStv Channel 101) and Showmax.

Outstanding comedy series: AppleTV+’s Hollywood send-up The Studio.

Outstanding limited or anthology series: Netflix’s Adolescence.

Outstanding scripted variety series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, airing on M-Net. The show, which is available to watch on DStv Stream, also won its eighth writing award in a row.

Outstanding reality competition program: The Traitors.

Outstanding talk series: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Outstanding variety special (live): Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special.

2025 Emmy winners for lead roles

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (FX).

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series: Jean Smart – Hacks as Deborah Vance (HBO Max).

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series: Noah Wyle – The Pitt as Dr Michael “Robby” Robinavitch (HBO Max).

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series: Britt Lower – Severance as Helly R (Apple TV+).

Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie: Stephen Graham – Adolescence as Eddie Miller (Netflix).

Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie: Cristin Milioti – The Penguin as Sofia Falcone / The Hangman (HBO).

2025 Emmy winners for supporting roles

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series: Jeff Hiller – Somebody Somewhere as Joel (HBO).

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series: Hannah Einbinder – Hacks as Ava Daniels (HBO Max).

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series: Tramell Tillman – Severance as Seth Milchick (Apple TV+).

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series: Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt as Charge Nurse Dana Evans (HBO Max).

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie: Owen Cooper – Adolescence as Jamie Miller (Netflix).

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie: Erin Doherty – Adolescence as Briony Ariston (Netflix).

2025 Emmy winners for directing

Outstanding directing for a comedy series: The Studio: “The Oner” – Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (Apple TV+)

Outstanding directing for a drama series: Slow Horses – “Hello Goodbye” – Adam Randall (Apple TV+).

Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie: Adolescence – Philip Barantini (Netflix).

2025 Emmy winners for Writing