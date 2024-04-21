The Flash speeds onto Showmax

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

DC superhero Flash goes time-travelling to save the threatened alternate future that he created.

The Flash is a superhero movie in which the protagonist, The Flash, alters the future by travelling back in time. To save his family, he inadvertently creates a bleak alternate reality devoid of superheroes, pushing him to undertake a perilous journey to correct his actions and save the world. The Flash, which is the 20th highest-grossing film of 2023, releases on Showmax today (22 April 2024).

By travelling through time, Flash creates a world in which evil General Zod has returned. Without the usual superheroes in this universe, a retired Batman, a cousin to Superman, and an alternate Flash come together to fight world-threatening enemies.

Ezra Miller reprises their Justice League role as Flash. Multi-award winner Andy Muschietti (the It films) directed The Flash. The cast includes Oscar nominees Michael Keaton and Michael Shannon, as well as cameos from the likes of Ben Affleck, George Clooney, Jeremy Irons, Gal Gadot, and Jason Momoa.

CNN.com says The Flash “wears its love for the comics that inspired it on its crimson-streaked sleeve. Funny, action-packed and effectively touching…” while Rotten Tomatoes calls it, “one of the best DC movies in recent years.”