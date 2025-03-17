Telviva integrates phones into MS Teams

Image by Google Gemini Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Call2Teams brings advanced phone system features to Microsoft Teams, enabling businesses to manage calls more efficiently, while cutting costs by up to 40%.

Cloud communications specialist Telviva has launched Call2Teams, South Africa’s first software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution to enable native voice capability within Microsoft Teams. This enables businesses to make and receive calls directly in Teams using their existing phone setup, without requiring additional Microsoft Teams Phone licenses or complex integrations.

Call2Teams connects Microsoft Teams with Telviva’s voice system, reducing costs by up to 40% compared to the traditional Microsoft Teams Phone system while simplifying implementation.

The product extends business phone system (PBX) functionality within Teams. By integrating these capabilities into Microsoft Teams, Call2Teams enables businesses to handle communication from the platform while maintaining call management features.

Rob Lith, CCO of Telviva, says there is strong demand for users to make and receive calls directly in their familiar Teams environment, partly driven by strong hybrid and online collaborative cultures in organisations, and the sheer reach of Microsoft Teams.

CCO of Telviva Rob Lith. Photo courtesy Telviva.

According to UC Today, it is estimated that there are more than 280-million monthly active Microsoft Teams users globally. Of those, 12-million have enabled voice.

Lith says: “There is no doubt a massive addressable market, and by being first to market we intend to be at the forefront of more voice integration in Teams environments in SA.

“This will have a significantly positive impact on collaboration and communication from within a single platform. Our Microsoft-approved solution, with award-winning architecture, is fully compliant with Microsoft’s licensing and security frameworks.”

Other than the 40% savings on traditional Teams Phone licenses, the product offers PBX functionality.

“This includes our Telviva PBX features such as call transfers and conferences. It was important to bring a solution to the South African market that keeps every action and voice experience within Teams because this enables native interactions, presence and call history, along with strong data protection, user policies, security and compliance with industry regulations that Microsoft MS365 provides.”

Lith says that one of the benefits of offering a cloud-native SaaS to the local market is that it is simple and quick to implement, with very little training required for users. He says Telviva is offering the solution on two licensing tiers. Telviva Call2Teams is for Microsoft 365 licenses with standard phone system licensing, while Telviva Call2Teams Go is tailored for Microsoft 365 business options without the need for a phone system license.

“Telviva’s Call2Teams is beneficial for businesses that want to integrate their existing phone systems with Microsoft Teams to enable complex telephony needs, many of whom require specific telephony features or integrations. Perhaps the most exciting aspect of this launch is that this level of telephony integration can now be done in a cost-effective manner with a seamless transition. It removes the friction preventing genuine and effective collaboration between teams.”