Trust becomes the new mobile currency

Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Authentication is becoming as important as connectivity, writes STEFANO NICOLETTI of the Mobile Ecosystem Forum.

A fast-evolving regulatory landscape is reshaping the mobile ecosystem. Across messaging, connectivity, authentication and digital commerce, policymakers are converging on three core themes: identity, safety and integrity. In 2026, these priorities will translate into regulatory changes with direct operational impact across the value chain.

The most visible shift is in messaging, where SMS Sender ID regulation is tightening rapidly. Countries are increasingly moving towards mandatory registration and stricter controls on A2P traffic. Australia marks a major milestone: from July 2026, all branded sender IDs must be registered in a national database or risk being labelled “Unverified” or blocked altogether, including international traffic.

At the same time, implementation challenges are becoming clear. Ireland’s registry, launched in 2025, delayed full enforcement after technical integration issues risked mislabelling legitimate traffic. These early experiences highlight both the direction of travel and the practical difficulty of enforcing identity at scale across multiple operators, aggregators and enterprise senders.

Globally, the picture remains fragmented. Some countries mandate registration, others rely on operator-led controls, and a few still allow fully dynamic sender IDs. However, the trajectory is clear: tighter identity frameworks, stronger authentication, and greater willingness to block non-compliant traffic.

This fragmentation is even more pronounced across Africa, where market structures and regulatory approaches vary widely. South Africa is a notable outlier. Alphanumeric Sender IDs are generally not supported, with most A2P traffic delivered via long numbers. In the limited cases where Sender IDs are enabled—such as through MTN, registration is required at the platform level, but there is no central regulatory obligation.

Across the rest of the continent, the model is different. Markets including Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria and Tanzania formally support alphanumeric Sender IDs, with providers such as Twilio and Africa’s Talking requiring pre-registration. Other countries, including Ghana, Botswana, Morocco, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal and Zambia, also allow Sender ID use under varying conditions.

However, while registration mechanisms are often in place, enforcement remains inconsistent. Fraud risk is still considered high, particularly in East and West Africa, where SMS is widely used by banks and government services and where spoofing remains prevalent. The variation in operator-level requirements and the absence of harmonised national frameworks mean that identity controls are uneven, reinforcing the need for more coordinated regulatory approaches.

Beyond messaging, regulators are also preparing for the next phase of connectivity: direct-to-device (D2D) satellite services. While the market is still nascent, regulatory frameworks are advancing relatively quickly. In the UK, operators can already seek licence variations to enable satellite-to-phone services using existing spectrum, with commercial launches anticipated as early as 2026. In the United States, a structured Supplemental Coverage from Space regime is already operational.

Despite this progress, widespread adoption will take time. Only a limited number of devices currently support D2D functionality, and early deployments are likely to focus on basic fallback messaging rather than full broadband capability. Pricing models are still evolving, and real-world performance, particularly at scale—requires further validation. Cross-border coordination, roaming frameworks and spectrum alignment will also play a critical role in determining how quickly services can expand.

As a result, while regulatory readiness is largely in place in several advanced markets, commercial readiness will lag.

In Africa, however, the role of D2D is broader and more immediate. It is not only a telecommunications enhancement but also a form of financial infrastructure. Mobile money platforms such as M-PESA, MTN Mobile Money, Airtel Money and Orange Money underpin large parts of the economy, enabling salary payments, merchant transactions and government disbursements.

In this context, a connectivity outage is not just a communications failure, it can mean a missed salary payment or an inability to complete an essential transaction, particularly in rural or underserved areas. This creates a strong structural case for satellite-backed resilience.

As a result, operators such as Airtel Africa are beginning to explore partnerships with satellite providers, signalling a shift away from exclusive reliance on tower-led expansion models. At the same time, low-Earth orbit providers such as Starlink have expanded aggressively across the continent, launching services in markets including Kenya, Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Sierra Leone, where satellite broadband is rapidly becoming a viable complement to terrestrial networks.

Regulatory sentiment across much of Africa is broadly supportive of satellite connectivity, recognising its role in extending coverage and supporting economic inclusion. However, this support is not uniform. South Africa again presents a more complex picture.

Local ownership requirements designed to support historically disadvantaged groups have created barriers to entry for foreign satellite providers. Starlink, for example, has proposed compliance through equity-equivalent investment programmes, a model used in other sectors by multinational companies. However, the national regulator ICASA does not currently recognise this approach for telecom licensing.

At the same time, incumbent operators have expressed concerns about the potential competitive impact of direct-to-device services, particularly where satellite providers could bypass traditional network infrastructure. This combination of regulatory constraints and industry resistance has slowed progress, leaving South Africa behind some regional peers in D2D deployment despite strong underlying demand for improved connectivity.

Finally, the intersection of digital commerce, content and AI is emerging as a new regulatory frontier. The use of copyrighted material for AI training remains highly contested, with growing concern over how creative works are ingested, reused and monetised by commercial models.

In response, new licensing approaches are beginning to emerge. Sweden’s STIM has introduced a collective AI licence designed to enable lawful training of models on licensed catalogues while ensuring that rights holders are compensated through transparent and auditable mechanisms. As AI becomes more deeply embedded in content distribution and commercial interfaces, issues of provenance, attribution and licensing will become increasingly central.

Taken together, these developments signal a new phase of regulatory maturity. Stronger anti-fraud controls, satellite-enabled coverage, enforceable identity frameworks and clearer rules for AI will define the mobile landscape in 2026.

While these changes introduce complexity, they also create opportunity. If implemented effectively, they will support a safer, more trusted environment for users and a more resilient foundation for innovation, reinforcing mobile’s role as the connective tissue of the digital economy.