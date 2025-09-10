AdvannoTech, Telkom, boost SA IoT adoption

Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

AdvannoTech is scaling its flagship IoT platform, VantageX, to optimise operations in property, agriculture, and utilities.

Efforts to grow Internet of Things (IoT) adoption in South Africa are being driven by a new partnership between Telkom Consumer and Small Business and AdvannoTech, a local technology provider. The collaboration has elevated AdvannoTech from enterprise development to supplier development, opening access to national markets and enabling the company to scale its flagship IoT data platform, VantageX.

Founded in 2018, AdvannoTech focuses on IoT, smart buildings, energy management, and integrated security systems. VantageX processes real-time data for sectors such as property, agriculture, and utilities, helping businesses optimise operations, cut costs, and improve sustainability.

In the property sector, VantageX enables proactive maintenance by monitoring water leaks, tracking electricity consumption for smart billing, and integrating with security systems.

In agriculture, farmers benefit from smart irrigation, crop monitoring, and livestock tracking, leading to higher yields and more sustainable practices.

Municipalities and utility providers can leverage VantageX to build smart infrastructure, monitor water reservoirs, and detect faults in electrical substations, improving service delivery and reducing losses.

“Becoming a solutions partner for Telkom Consumer has been transformational,” says AdvannoTech CEO Xolani Zuma. “Telkom’s endorsement as a trusted national brand gives our clients confidence in our technology, while their extensive market reach has opened doors to enterprise-level opportunities across South Africa.”

Dr Mmaki Jantjies, Telkom Group executive for innovation and transformation, says: “Our collaboration is a shining example of how collaboration between corporates and emerging tech companies can unlock opportunities, drive innovation, and create meaningful impact in South Africa.”

Fuelling growth through strategic support

The partnership with Telkom Consumer has been bolstered by over R6.9-million in funding from Telkom’s accelerator programme FutureMakers, and the Absa Supplier Development Fund.

This financial support has enabled AdvannoTech to:

Expand its R&D team and integrate advanced AI and machine learning capabilities into VantageX.

Build up IoT hardware inventory and streamline its supply chain to fulfil orders efficiently.

Scale operations to meet growing demand from enterprise-level clients.

Zuma says: “The funding was a critical catalyst for our growth. It allowed us to say yes to new opportunities with confidence and deliver innovative solutions at scale.”

In 2024, AdvannoTech earned the Telkom AI Innovation of the Year Award.

AdvannoTech has participated in events including the IEEE Global Communications Conference and the UK Tech Hub x Telkom Tech Summit Showcase, increasing its visibility in the IoT sector. The company is focusing on expansion into industries such as mining and logistics, enhancing its technology, and pursuing growth across Africa.

“Our partnership with Telkom is central to achieving these goals,” says Zuma. “Telkom’s world-class network infrastructure, including 5G and NB-IoT, underpins our next generation of IoT solutions. This isn’t just a transactional relationship, it’s a true partnership built on a shared vision to solve real-world problems through technology.”



