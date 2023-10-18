itel gets head start with Android 14 Go

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The brand with a following across Africa is set to boost its appeal as it gets in first with a smartphone operating system aimed at emerging markets.

A smartphone brand that has built a following across Africa, itel, is set to boost its appeal further as it becomes the first to roll out Android 14 (Go edition).

The Chinese manufacturer has announced the launch of its P55T smartphone, in collaboration with Google and UNISOC, targeting emerging markets in Africa and South-east Asia.

Using Android 14 (Go edition), itel P55T smartphone users will have access to a wide range of Google services and apps optimised for affordable devices. The applications are designed to consume fewer resources, making them ideal for devices with limited storage and processing power. In addition to better performance, P55T users also gain new Android 14 features like Health Connect and Android QR scanner with UPI support.

The launch, says itel, represents a significant milestone in its goal of delivering cutting-edge mobile experiences to emerging market users. By combining affordability and the latest version of Android Go software, it allows users to expect a superior smartphone experience without compromising on performance or functionality.

itel says it has adopting “Enjoy Better Life” as its brand philosophy, with a mission to provide budget-friendly consumer electronic products in emerging markets. It says it democratises technology by giving entry to technology and connectedness to consumers without prior access to it.

The company has a presence in more than 70 countries, with a product portfolio of smartphones, accessories, and home appliances.

