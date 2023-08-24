TCL unveils new QLED TV for SA gamers

TCL, the world’s number 2 TV brand, has unveiled its latest television sets for the South African market, with a core focus on gamers.

The range includes the new TCL C745, which combines QLED with Full Array Local Dimming technology, 4K HDR and an industry leading refresh rate of 144Hz VRR. The unit is aimed squarely at gamers, and TCL says it “promises next-level gaming with the smoothest streaming ensuring no distractions for a totally immersive experience”. The 144Hz VRR displays also provide better resolution for crisper visuals, so players can experience action without zigzagging, tearing, or blurring. This is TCL’s most advanced gaming TV and will be available to South African consumers in both 55” and 65” models.

Other devices showcased this month, for release later this year, include:

The TCL C845 QD Mini LED is the newest addition to the Mini LED TV line-up. Quantum Dot nanocrystals are used to reach 100% colour volume with one billion colours, enhancing brightness, increasing contrast and colour accuracy. Coupled with up to 576 full array local dimming zones, the C845 achieves the highest brightness levels to date of HDR 2000 nits and provides brighter whites, darker blacks, and enhanced contrast for dynamic saturation. The C845 will be available in the 65’’ model and backed by AiPQ Processor 3.0, with built-in Onkyo sound and Dolby Atmos.

Later this year, TCL South Africa will launch the C755 QD Mini LED range which will feature the largest and fastest 98-inch Google TV variant. This TV sets a new standard with a 144Hz panel, Mini LED and QLED technology and will feature over 500+ full-array local diming zones. This unit will launch in the fourth quarter of the year in models from the 55’’ to 98’’, making it the largest and fastest Google TV to launch into the South African market.

The new TCL C645 features state-of-the-art Quantum Dot Technology which delivers genuine cinematic colour made from over a billion colours and shades (all of the colours that cinema cameras can capture). TCL says: “The TV is also certified with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos so users can feel as if they are in a theatre in their own homes with incredible colour display, increasing contrast and high-quality speakers to enjoy a sound that moves all around with breathtaking realism.” The TCL C645 range is also packed with a 120 HZ Game Accelerator, making it an excellent value option for those who want high-quality and interactive home entertainment experiences. The C645 range will consist of 50’’, 55’’, 65’’, 75’’ and 85’’ models.

The TCL C845 and C745 come with 144HzVRR and Game Master 2.0, 24 0Hz Game Accelerator as well as AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certification, promising seamless, artifact-free gameplay at almost any frame rate, putting an end to choppy gameplay and broken frames.

“We believe that technology should be accessible to all, and our new range of televisions exemplifies this commitment,” says Mike Chen, GM of TCL South Africa. “By bridging the price gap between QLED and 4K TVs, we are making cutting-edge QLED technology more attainable for everyday consumers.

“This empowers our customers to experience the stunning visual brilliance of QLED without compromise, enhancing their home entertainment in ways previously thought impossible. As TCL Electronics continues to evolve and innovate, we are excited to reveal that we will be expanding on our established air-conditioning business and launching into the home appliance space very soon.

Our goal is to create a seamless and integrated ecosystem that empowers our customers to elevate their daily routines, making their homes smarter, more efficient, and more comfortable than ever before.”

Ryan Curling, marketing manager for South Africa at TCL Electronics, says: “Our decision to extend Google TV integration from our 43-inch to 98-inch models underscores our dedication to offering unparalleled convenience, access, and innovation. This year, TCL also unveiled its partnership with one of the most iconic football clubs in the world, Arsenal FC, as its Official Consumer Electronics Partner, strengthened its long-standing partnership with Call of Duty as the Official TV Partner, became the Official TV Partner of the NFL, as well as the official partner of a variety of national soccer teams around the world.”

He said more partnerships would be announced in the months to come.