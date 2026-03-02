Tata punches through Jozi streets

Photo: JASON BANNIER.

Johannesburg is a tough place for a compact SUV to pretend, and the Tata Punch Adventure+ S MT wasted little time proving the car belonged.

It allowed me to slip through busy traffic with ease. The light steering and a tight turning circle made parking simple, regardless of the size of parking bays. Despite a compact footprint, the focus is on stability and predictability, delivering a controlled drive.

Joining fast-moving highway traffic meant making proper use of the five-speed manual transmission, and the Punch responded well. As I worked through the gears to build speed, the compact SUV readily handled rougher patches, never giving the impression the vehicle was out of depth once the pace increased.

Tata Punch tech

The car features a 10.25-inch infotainment system with a clean layout and a simple interface. Smartphones connect quickly via wired Android Auto, while Apple CarPlay is also supported. However, the tablet-style design feels basic, and response times sometimes showed a slight delay. In everyday use, the display delivered the essentials without frustration.

Google Maps navigation ran smoothly, and music streaming through apps such as Spotify worked reliably. Bluetooth connectivity is available but provides fewer capabilities than the wired option. Audio quality is great, if a little tinny at higher volumes. The overall setup is designed with usability in mind rather than visual flair.

The infotainment system switches to a rear-view camera when reversing and, while the image is not HD, the view remains clear and genuinely helpful. In a city where driveways and parking bays often feel narrower than they should, this adds an extra layer of driving comfort.

Ahead of the steering wheel is a basic digital display which clearly shows key information such as speed, revs and fuel level. This is paired with simple steering wheel controls for volume, track skipping and answering calls. The layout’s simplicity aligns with the Punch’s personality.

On a hot summer’s day, the air-conditioning kept the cabin cool, with only a minor impact on driving power: I noticed a slight drop in responsiveness from the 1.2-litre petrol engine when the aircon was running, especially when accelerating uphill at lower speeds. However, this never felt severe enough to be a dealbreaker.

An electric sunroof comes standard on the Adventure+ S variants, adding a feature still relatively rare in this segment. The flood of natural light enhances the sense of space in the cabin.

The Punch’s technology makes for a strong everyday asset, through offering functionality and straightforward usability rather than cutting edge features.

The Punch’s squared-off body shape, cladding and upright proportions make for a rugged theme without looking over-designed.

Inside, manually adjustable seats are set high, improving visibility in traffic and adding a sense of control. Front occupants have generous headroom and a comfortable seating posture, while rear passengers have decent space, even for taller adults.

The interior design is somewhat plain, yet modern. The layout feels practical, avoiding the cluttered look that some rivals adopt to appear premium.

The 366-litre boot can accommodate medium-sized luggage. The tailgate does require a firm close, but the system will alert the driver with an audio prompt if the latch is not properly shut.

Ultimately, the city’s streets put the vehicle through typical stress points, including stubborn speed humps and uneven tar. The Punch dealt with these conditions with a vigour that belied its engine size.

Tata Punch South Africa pricing

The Tata Punch 1.2 Adventure+ S MT is priced at R269,900, while the entry-level 1.2 Adventure MT comes in at R244,900. The five-speed automatic models include the 1.2 Adventure+ S AMT at R288,900, the 1.2 Accomplished+ AMT at R309,900, and the 1.2 Creative+ AMT at R339,900.

A detailed specification comparison is available on the Tata Motors South Africa website.

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and deputy editor of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @jas2bann.