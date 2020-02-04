Featured
Task force to tackle late payments for SMEs in SA
A task force put together by key players in the accounting world plans to address the biggest cash-flow issue facing small and medium enterprises (SMSs)
For small companies, cash flow is everything. Even small gaps can hurt supplier relationships, incur additional fees and can be the difference between staying in business and going under. It’s no surprise, then, that recent Xero research found that cash flow and late payments were the number one concerns for SMEs.
The report, titled “The State of Late Payments in South Africa,” also found that an astonishing 91% of SMEs experienced late payments on their invoices over the past year. SMEs are currently owed, on average, R99,801 at any given time.
Late payments are one of the major causes of cash flow problems. When combined with other irregularities like holidays and tax deadlines, late payments can put businesses precariously close to the red. Beyond that, companies that are waiting on payments will have a harder time processing and making decisions and risk passing on the problem of late payments if they are unable to pay their suppliers on time too.
According to the report, one in five South African businesses struggled to pay for critical services, suppliers, and staff because of late payments. Almost 20% struggled to invest in growth and innovation, while 17% had to declare bankruptcy.
The South African economy needs small businesses to succeed. That’s why several prominent role players established a late payments task force, to get insights about what small businesses in South Africa can do to stay on top of cash flow. The experts on the task force are Louw Barnardt, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Outsourced; Colin Timmis, Country Manager at Xero; Jeanne Viljoen, Project Director, Practices at SAICA; and Damian Baker, Manager of Business Process Solutions at SNG Grant Thornton.
Baker warns that “Delayed payments have a direct impact on working capital and can severely constrain growth capacity”.
“That’s why it’s crucial to set out your payment terms, invoicing dates, and due dates in contracts from day one to eliminate ambiguity. Once you’ve established the ground rules, it also helps to send your invoices promptly, as the sooner you invoice, the sooner settlement could be received. If you’re having persistent problems, consider implementing interest charges or setting up a monthly debit order.”
Timmis strongly recommends relationship building with those responsible for making the payments.
“Working closely with the accounts departments of the companies you’re invoicing can ensure prompt payment,” he says. “Make sure that they are familiar with your payment terms and know how to reach you with any questions. If you build a strong enough relationship, they might even work towards speeding up turnaround.
“Differentiating between primary and secondary contacts is also crucial, as is learning your customers’ payment cycles. Ask them whether they want to be invoiced 100% upfront since this can make their life easier if they’re working through an allocated budget. It’s also important to conduct a credit check on prospective clients. Companies and suppliers with bad credit histories might be liable to pay late in the future.”
Barnardt recommends developing a comprehensive cash flow strategy.
“Cash flow is often misunderstood as a simple matter of being ‘in the red’ or ‘in the black’,” he says. “In reality, it is far more complicated, and that’s why businesses need a comprehensive cash flow strategy. In short, this is about managing ebbs and flows: making sure you have enough staff to make the most of spike periods, and knowing how to upsell customers, bring them back, and get by during downtimes. A reorganisation of staff schedules at the right moment, or a strategic promotional sale can make all the difference.”
Jeanne Viljoen points to the power of smart accounting technology: “Modern accounting software offers greater visibility of your numbers and makes it simple to manage your finances, all while being more affordable – and beautiful – than previous solutions. What many don’t know is that it can also be a powerful tool in helping you to avoid late payments by sending out invoices in bulk and automatically tracking payments. Embracing technology means that businesses will be able to spend less time on troublesome administrative tasks and more time on growth.”
Breaking
Google botches photos export
A small group of people may find other people’s videos in their Google Photos export, writes BRYAN TURNER.
In November 2019, Google accidentally archived videos from users into unrelated photo archives. As a result, a small group of people may find videos in this archive that aren’t theirs. At the same time, their videos may have been made available to others.
Google today sent an email to people who exported their Google Photos library between 21 and 25 November 2019. Google Photos is the default backup app for many Android phones and is also a popular choice for iPhone users, because it offers unlimited backups of photos and videos.
In the space of 4 days, those who downloaded an archive of their photos and videos for offline use were affected by an issue where “some videos in Google Photos were incorrectly exported to unrelated users’ archives”.
Users were also told that “one or more videos in your Google Photos account was affected by this issue”.
To understand the root cause of the issue, one has to be cognisant of how data is stored in the “public cloud”, what that means, and who’s paying for unlimited data storage. Using the public cloud means you’re using someone else’s computer to store your data or run computations. That means “the cloud” in this case is just several thousand computers that work for Google in storing and computing data.
One must always keep an important question in mind: if this is free, who’s paying for it? In this case, the users were paying for it. Google Photos needed (and still needs) a vast amount of photos to train its facial recognition software, which it plans to sell at a later stage.
What went wrong was that they collected photos and videos into temporary folders on their cloud machines with no privilege controls. Then they zipped those folders and gave users a link to download. One can assume that, under high volumes of archive requests, these temp files may not have been deleted before the next batch was processed.
Jon Oberheide, CTO at Duo Security, tweets about how he may have been affected.
Whoa, what? @googlephotos? pic.twitter.com/2cZsABz1xb— Jon Oberheide (@jonoberheide) February 4, 2020
Google will probably make more apologies about the issue in further communications. However, the virtual cat is out the bag with this one, because once data is downloaded, Google has no control over it. This issue extends far beyond just applying a bug fix or a patch and moving on.
In Google’s communication, it recommended users perform another export of their content and that they “delete prior exports at this time”.
Our recommendation, in future, is to make encrypted backups by yourself, whether it be in the cloud or on-site, as long as you are the only person with the decryption keys, so that events like these will be extremely unlikely to affect you. Gadget and many security professionals recommend using OwnCloud for backups because it’s secure, open-source, and reasonably simple to set up for home use.
Featured
AI transforms Limpopo healthcare
Public healthcare in South Africa is riddled with long wait times and fraud. In a rural part of South Africa, Microsoft and Mint Group used AI to address these problems, reports BRYAN TURNER.
If you’ve ever waited in line at a public hospital or clinic for medication, you know it can be a day-long wait in a queue for medicine that may or may not be in stock. Now the Mint Group, winner of several Microsoft Partner Awards, has teamed up with Limpopo Health to use artificial intelligence to cut wait times.
At a media round table during the Microsoft Ignite event in Sandton last week, Microsoft partners explained how the company’s solutions change the way future technologies are used today.
“Working with Limpopo Health was an interesting project,” said Peter Reid, Practice Head of Artificial Intelligence at Mint Management Technologies. “Firstly, the initial pilot was co-sponsored by Microsoft and it wouldn’t have happened without that investment. It was one of those interesting examples where we have the tool, which is AI, and the problem, which is our public health care, specifically primary health care clinics. We often see in our interactions with customers, they come up with a use case for AI that we would never have thought of, which is typical of any cutting edge technology.
“In this case, the customer has public clinics that have several problems. The primary problems were in terms of stock management for medicine.
“They said you’re not allowed to turn away a patient in South Africa at a health care facility. So a patient would come into a clinic and say I need my chronic meds, diabetes medication for example. Because there were no good digital systems, they’ll walk down the road and go to the next clinic and continue this pattern, in order to sell these meds on the black market. So this meant shrinkage for the clinics.
“The secondary problems are customer-facing. They have key management problems. There are typically 6 to 8 queues in a clinic and the social impact is big, which we never realised before we started.
“If you’re going to the clinic once a month and you’re spending a day queuing, that’s 12 days of the year of your leave that’s wiped out just by queuing At a clinic. A lot of problems are caused by taking so much leave, which affects the ability to go back home regularly.”
AI professionals at Mint Group got to work solving the problem using new technology, but not with the intention of applying AI for AI’s sake.
“We said ‘let’s take AI and apply it to your problems’,” said Reid. “We came up with a solution, which is based on face recognition and handles queue management in the clinics. So, as you walk in, if you’re not yet registered, you stand in front of the camera, it takes five to seven images for your profile, scan your ID or driver’s license, it does a Home Affairs lookup to validate who you say you are, then you’re registered on the system. From that point on the record is digital.
“Then you move from station to station within the clinic, which is handled by our queue engine. Every station that you reach can only unlock your patient details when your face is physically present. So that has obvious advantages like in the pharmacy, they can only dispense medication to you if you’re physically there when you’re in front of the camera. We have what we call liveness detection, so you can’t hold up a picture, which is a great way of reducing fraud. But more than that, your digital records are now tied to your face, which is non-transferable.”
“There’s a whole bunch of automatic tracking that’s happening as well,” said Craig Heckrath, an AI consultant at Mint Management Technologies. “We’re using facial identification, as you move from camera to camera. We know when you’ve arrived, until you’re at the front being served, so we can – behind the scenes – track the data.
“One of the things we often get asked is ‘what improvement do they have?’.
“The reality is: before, they had no data, they had no idea how long people queue for, which were the peak times, all that really important information they needed to do proper research management, they couldn’t do that. They just didn’t have the data, which is actually related to machine learning, and automated data is the best kind of data. It’s much cleaner and has less bias built-in, as opposed to somebody sitting over there tracking people, and maybe they get it wrong or they get bored.”
According to Johannes Kanis, cloud and enterprise business group lead at Microsoft, this is just scratching the surface of what’s to come with AI innovation.
“We’re working with customer industries like retail and finance because of the competitive nature of what they’re doing, but they’re not as forthcoming to talk about some of the cases like Mint Group has today. It’s very exciting to see where customers are taking the capabilities of technology and using it to solve business problems, and also drive competitive elements in the market.
“I think we’ve only scratched the surface in terms of what’s possible with AI. In the next 12 months I think we’re going to see a lot of exciting innovations in the industries around us.”