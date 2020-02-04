Featured
Biggest breaches of the year
Digital privacy expert at NordVPN, DANIEL MARKUSON, reviews the most significant and worst data breaches of 2018
Last year, hackers didn’t just hack — they also collected billion-account databases from breaches and leaks that had occurred years ago, only to sell them for profit. However, eight breaches were really shocking and affected millions of people worldwide.
“With so many breaches and leaks in 2019, it’s possible that your email address or other details ended up in the wrong hands. You can check whether your email was in one of the databases by going to Have I Been Pwned,” says Daniel Markuson, a digital privacy expert at NordVPN. “You can also check whether your password has leaked and might be used in a credential stuffing attack by visiting NordPass and checking if your password is secure.”
American Medical Collection Agency (11.9 million + 7.7 million). This breach affected not one but two lab testing companies. First, Quest Diagnostics was notified that someone had unauthorized access to AMCA’s databases for eight months. The hack affected almost 12 million of their customers. Hackers got access to very personal information such as credit card numbers, bank account information, medical information, and Social Security numbers. Then there was LabCorp, another company whose customers were affected by this breach. Almost 8 million customers’ personal and financial data was compromised.
Suprema (27.8 million). This security loophole left 27.8 million people’s biometric data exposed. Suprema is a security company responsible for the web-based Biostar 2 biometrics lock system. The system is used by almost 6,000 organizations in 83 countries, including governments and banks. Biostar uses fingerprints and facial recognition to allow employees into restricted buildings and areas. Security researchers from VPNmentor found that the Biostar database was left unprotected and largely unencrypted. Worst of all, they got access to tons of sensitive information.
Houzz (48.9 million). Houzz, a home design website, started the year announcing a breach in which hackers got unauthorized access to its customers’ publicly available information, as well as usernames and encrypted passwords. The company noticed the breach at the end of 2018 and was pretty vague about it in their public statements. However, ITRC reported that the hack affected almost 49 million Houzz customers.
Capital One (106 million). In July, Capital One announced that they suffered a massive data breach affecting 100 million Americans and 6 million Canadians. The hacker accessed credit card applications made between 2005 and 2019. They contained personal data including names, home addresses, email addresses, dates of birth, etc. What makes this one of the worst breaches of 2019 is that some bank numbers and social security numbers also ended up in the hands of the hacker.
Zynga (218 million). If you’ve ever played online games such as “Words with Friends” or “Draw Something,” you should be worried because their creator, Zynga, was breached in 2019. The hack affected a whopping 218 million users. Bad actors accessed log-in credentials, usernames, email addresses, some Facebook IDs, some phone numbers, and Zynga account IDs.
Facebook (419 million). A security researcher at the GDI Foundation found an unprotected server with a database containing approximately 419 million phone numbers belonging to Facebook users. The database was available to anyone, and it also included Facebook IDs, which makes finding user’s names and personal details even easier. The owner of the server wasn’t found, but the database was taken down shortly after it was discovered.
Collection by Gnosticplayers (1 billion+). This isn’t a breach per se as much as it is a collection of breaches affecting more than 1 billion internet users. A hacker who calls himself Gnosticplayers collected databases from 45 companies and put them up for sale on the dark web. These batches contained data such as users’ full names, email addresses, passwords, location data, and social media account information. The companies whose data was released includes Dubsmash (162 million), MyFitnessPal (151 million), MyHeritage (92 million), ShareThis (41 million), Animoto (25 million), 500px (15 million), CoffeeMeetsBagel (6 million), and more.
Collections #1-5 (3 billion). Collections #1-5 were probably the biggest leaks of 2019. They contained usernames and passwords collected over many years of breaches. These batches appeared on hacking forums and were noticed by security researcher Troy Hunt, who identified the link between them all and informed the public. The first batch was released in January and contained the data of 770 million people. Then, a few weeks later, Collections #2-5 appeared on the internet. They contained 25 billion unique records and roughly 2.2 billion unique usernames and passwords, making this one of the most significant leaks to date.
Breaking
Google botches photos export
A small group of people may find other people’s videos in their Google Photos export, writes BRYAN TURNER.
In November 2019, Google accidentally archived videos from users into unrelated photo archives. As a result, a small group of people may find videos in this archive that aren’t theirs. At the same time, their videos may have been made available to others.
Google today sent an email to people who exported their Google Photos library between 21 and 25 November 2019. Google Photos is the default backup app for many Android phones and is also a popular choice for iPhone users, because it offers unlimited backups of photos and videos.
In the space of 4 days, those who downloaded an archive of their photos and videos for offline use were affected by an issue where “some videos in Google Photos were incorrectly exported to unrelated users’ archives”.
Users were also told that “one or more videos in your Google Photos account was affected by this issue”.
To understand the root cause of the issue, one has to be cognisant of how data is stored in the “public cloud”, what that means, and who’s paying for unlimited data storage. Using the public cloud means you’re using someone else’s computer to store your data or run computations. That means “the cloud” in this case is just several thousand computers that work for Google in storing and computing data.
One must always keep an important question in mind: if this is free, who’s paying for it? In this case, the users were paying for it. Google Photos needed (and still needs) a vast amount of photos to train its facial recognition software, which it plans to sell at a later stage.
What went wrong was that they collected photos and videos into temporary folders on their cloud machines with no privilege controls. Then they zipped those folders and gave users a link to download. One can assume that, under high volumes of archive requests, these temp files may not have been deleted before the next batch was processed.
Jon Oberheide, CTO at Duo Security, tweets about how he may have been affected.
Whoa, what? @googlephotos? pic.twitter.com/2cZsABz1xb— Jon Oberheide (@jonoberheide) February 4, 2020
Google will probably make more apologies about the issue in further communications. However, the virtual cat is out the bag with this one, because once data is downloaded, Google has no control over it. This issue extends far beyond just applying a bug fix or a patch and moving on.
In Google’s communication, it recommended users perform another export of their content and that they “delete prior exports at this time”.
Our recommendation, in future, is to make encrypted backups by yourself, whether it be in the cloud or on-site, as long as you are the only person with the decryption keys, so that events like these will be extremely unlikely to affect you. Gadget and many security professionals recommend using OwnCloud for backups because it’s secure, open-source, and reasonably simple to set up for home use.
Featured
AI transforms Limpopo healthcare
Public healthcare in South Africa is riddled with long wait times and fraud. In a rural part of South Africa, Microsoft and Mint Group used AI to address these problems, reports BRYAN TURNER.
If you’ve ever waited in line at a public hospital or clinic for medication, you know it can be a day-long wait in a queue for medicine that may or may not be in stock. Now the Mint Group, winner of several Microsoft Partner Awards, has teamed up with Limpopo Health to use artificial intelligence to cut wait times.
At a media round table during the Microsoft Ignite event in Sandton last week, Microsoft partners explained how the company’s solutions change the way future technologies are used today.
“Working with Limpopo Health was an interesting project,” said Peter Reid, Practice Head of Artificial Intelligence at Mint Management Technologies. “Firstly, the initial pilot was co-sponsored by Microsoft and it wouldn’t have happened without that investment. It was one of those interesting examples where we have the tool, which is AI, and the problem, which is our public health care, specifically primary health care clinics. We often see in our interactions with customers, they come up with a use case for AI that we would never have thought of, which is typical of any cutting edge technology.
“In this case, the customer has public clinics that have several problems. The primary problems were in terms of stock management for medicine.
“They said you’re not allowed to turn away a patient in South Africa at a health care facility. So a patient would come into a clinic and say I need my chronic meds, diabetes medication for example. Because there were no good digital systems, they’ll walk down the road and go to the next clinic and continue this pattern, in order to sell these meds on the black market. So this meant shrinkage for the clinics.
“The secondary problems are customer-facing. They have key management problems. There are typically 6 to 8 queues in a clinic and the social impact is big, which we never realised before we started.
“If you’re going to the clinic once a month and you’re spending a day queuing, that’s 12 days of the year of your leave that’s wiped out just by queuing At a clinic. A lot of problems are caused by taking so much leave, which affects the ability to go back home regularly.”
AI professionals at Mint Group got to work solving the problem using new technology, but not with the intention of applying AI for AI’s sake.
“We said ‘let’s take AI and apply it to your problems’,” said Reid. “We came up with a solution, which is based on face recognition and handles queue management in the clinics. So, as you walk in, if you’re not yet registered, you stand in front of the camera, it takes five to seven images for your profile, scan your ID or driver’s license, it does a Home Affairs lookup to validate who you say you are, then you’re registered on the system. From that point on the record is digital.
“Then you move from station to station within the clinic, which is handled by our queue engine. Every station that you reach can only unlock your patient details when your face is physically present. So that has obvious advantages like in the pharmacy, they can only dispense medication to you if you’re physically there when you’re in front of the camera. We have what we call liveness detection, so you can’t hold up a picture, which is a great way of reducing fraud. But more than that, your digital records are now tied to your face, which is non-transferable.”
“There’s a whole bunch of automatic tracking that’s happening as well,” said Craig Heckrath, an AI consultant at Mint Management Technologies. “We’re using facial identification, as you move from camera to camera. We know when you’ve arrived, until you’re at the front being served, so we can – behind the scenes – track the data.
“One of the things we often get asked is ‘what improvement do they have?’.
“The reality is: before, they had no data, they had no idea how long people queue for, which were the peak times, all that really important information they needed to do proper research management, they couldn’t do that. They just didn’t have the data, which is actually related to machine learning, and automated data is the best kind of data. It’s much cleaner and has less bias built-in, as opposed to somebody sitting over there tracking people, and maybe they get it wrong or they get bored.”
According to Johannes Kanis, cloud and enterprise business group lead at Microsoft, this is just scratching the surface of what’s to come with AI innovation.
“We’re working with customer industries like retail and finance because of the competitive nature of what they’re doing, but they’re not as forthcoming to talk about some of the cases like Mint Group has today. It’s very exciting to see where customers are taking the capabilities of technology and using it to solve business problems, and also drive competitive elements in the market.
“I think we’ve only scratched the surface in terms of what’s possible with AI. In the next 12 months I think we’re going to see a lot of exciting innovations in the industries around us.”