Key SA internet hub gets upgrade

Photo courtesy NTT Data.

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NTT Data, an IT services and consulting company, has established active 400 Gbps peering at the Johannesburg Internet Exchange (JINX). The company says this makes it the first network operator in Africa to do so.

“Africa remains one of the fastest-growing digital markets globally, driven by increasing Internet penetration, expanding submarine cable capacity and the rapid adoption of digital services,” says the company. “In this context, continued investment in high-performance exchange infrastructure is essential to support economic growth, innovation, and digital inclusion on the continent.

“This milestone marks a significant advancement in both NTT Data’s network capability and the broader evolution of Africa’s Internet peering ecosystem. It signals that South Africa’s Internet exchange environment is operating at a level comparable to leading global markets, supporting the growing demand for high-capacity, low-latency connectivity.”

JINX was established in 1996 as Africa’s first Internet exchange point and operates across multiple data centres in Johannesburg. The exchange is run by the Internet Exchange Point of South Africa (INX ZA), a division of the Internet Service Providers’ Association (ISPA). NTT Data operates as a broadband network aggregator and manages the NTT Data Broadband Network (AS20011), connecting access networks, content providers, and enterprise platforms.

JC Burger, NTT Data SA director of infrastructure engineering and operations, says: “Africa’s Internet traffic is growing rapidly and the demand for scalable, resilient and low-latency connectivity continues to increase. Establishing 400Gbps peering at JINX is a strategic investment that strengthens our ability to deliver high-performance connectivity while supporting the long-term growth of Africa’s digital economy.”

For local businesses, the upgrade aims to deliver tangible benefits, including improved performance during peak demand periods, greater capacity to support sustained traffic growth and enhanced reliability across digital services.

This announcement, says NTT Data, reinforces SA’s readiness for hyperscale peering and highlights company’s commitment to building future-ready, carrier-grade infrastructure. By investing in scalable network capabilities, the company is supporting a more resilient, high performance Internet ecosystem and advancing digital transformation across Africa.