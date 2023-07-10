Stream of the Day
It’s holiday time! Filthy Animals get summer update
Take a load off with the Last Resort content drop and new quality of life improvements for ‘Heist Simulator’.
The Green Man Gaming Publishing and developers Pewter Games Studios and LoPoly invite you to kick back and enjoy some vacation time with the new Summer Update, out now for the chaotic co-op heist game Filthy Animals: Heist Simulator on PC via Steam.
Take some time away from the grind of stealing stuff and hang out at the Last Resort, the best-kept vacation spot with only a little bit of radioactive waste, traffic noise, and snakes. Play ball, go ziplining, and uncover some buried ‘treasure’. Take the time to try on some different outfits while you relax somewhere where there are no timers or objectives to worry about for once.
The Last Resort is accessible via the level select menu and is available to everyone in both single and multiplayer modes right now.
As well as being packed full of new content, the Summer Update adds a host of gameplay updates and fixes to keep your band of misfit mutant thieves primed for their next big heist! On top of that, you can pick up Filthy Animals: Heist Simulator on Steam at 25% off for a limited time.
Filthy Animals: Heist Simulator is a co-op multiplayer game for 1-4 players, spanning across 8 different chapters featuring a total of 21 unique heist levels! Take on the role of mutant animals following the orders of Tony, the Filthy Animal Bossman Criminal Mastermind. Wreak havoc through a series of heists starting with a convenience store and a bank robbery, then break into a super secret military base, with missions ranging all the way into outer space!
Filthy Animals: Heist Simulator features:
- 1 – 4 Player online co-op – It’s not safe to steal alone – bring up to 3 pals with you and wreck the joint while you try to steal everything that’s not nailed down. Play co-op online or locally and bring the chaos! But if you need some alone time, don’t worry: we’ve got you covered in single-player too.
- Challenging Heists – Success brings you bigger and tougher heists to cut your teeth on. Start with a store, move on up to a bank, and after that…the sky’s the limit! Literally.
- Enemies & Hazards – No one said heists were easy. Every chapter is filled with enemies determined to stop your stealing and environmental hazards that will blow your socks clean off. With careful planning and a lot of bumbling about, you’ll be able to smash and grab with the best of them. Even if you do lose your life, never fear, simply get your team to flush you down the toilet, and you’ll be back and fighting fit in no time.
- Abilities & Power-Ups – The deck isn’t stacked against you as each mutant animal has their own special ability letting you explode things, smash up levels, and level the playing field. Bring the chaos and let rip, just take care not to destroy your teammates. Drink soda and eat tacos and other spicy Mexican foods to give you the power you need to smash your way to victory!
- Weapons & Tools – There are loads of ways to beat each level in Filthy Animals so explore everything, grab tools and weapons so you can choose the route that suits you and your gang. Just make sure you choose the right tool for the job, a fire-axe can get you through a door, but for those pesky guards, a shotgun might just be the answer!
Filthy Animals: Heist Simulator is published by Green Man Gaming Publishing and is out now on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.
For more information, visit: Green Man Publishing.