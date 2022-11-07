Trapped between two worlds

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In the remake of the science fiction classic “The Man Who Fell to Earth”, a confrontation of the past will decide the future of two worlds.

In The Man Who Fell To Earth, an alien arrives on Earth with a mission: to learn to become human and find the one woman who can help save his species. Together they discover that, in order to save his world, they must first save ours.

One of Rotten Tomatoes’ most anticipated shows of 2022, The Man Who Fell To Earth was up for Best Special Visual Effects at the Emmys, while Oscar nominees Chiwetel Ejiofor and Naomie Harris were nominated for Best Actor and Actress respectively at the 2022 Black Reel Awards, where Clarke Peters was up for Best Supporting Actor. BAFTA winner Bill Nighy and Emmy nominees Jimmi Simpson (Westworld) and Rob Delaney (Catastrophe) co-star.

Based on the Walter Tevis novel of the same name and the iconic film that starred David Bowie, The Man Who Fell To Earth has an 87% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with Salon praising Ejiofor in particular: “It’s an incredible performance bursting with tenderness, humour and the requisite level of oddity one would expect of a being thrust into an unfamiliar place.”

Season 1 is available to binge on Showmax now.