Stream of the Day
SuperEpic to launch limited edition physical edition
The critically-acclaimed indie action game, SuperEpic, will be offering a limited edition physical version of the game with special goodies inside on 20 March.
Numskull Games has announced that SuperEpic, a Metroidvania-style adventure game from indie developer Undercoders, is coming to retail for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on 20 March.
Taking the helm of a raccoon and a burger-eating llama, players embark on a quest to save video games as we know them by ramming into the headquarters of RegnantCorp – a video game development company that controls an Orwellian society by addicting citizens to their free games.
SuperEpic is a non-linear, fast-paced action adventure game, heavy on exploration and combo-based combat. Uncover a conspiracy as you explore a surreal castle-like office full of enemies, challenges, secrets, and corporate pigs.
The SuperEpic: Badge Collector’s Edition includes a physical copy of the game for either PlayStation 4 or Nintendo Switch, as well as a collector’s display box featuring 6 high quality pin badges, based on characters from the hit indie game.
The game is limited to 5,000 copies on the Nintendo Switch and 3,000 copies on the PS4, so this is sure to be a sought-after collector’s item.
Continuing the satirical theme on microtransactions, levelling and powering up is based on an in-game economy system (there aren’t any real-life microtransactions, of course)
Numskull games provided the following information on features:
- Two game modes – play a classic single-player story mode with handcrafted levels, or a rogue-like mode which procedurally generates the game map to make each run completely different
- Cross-media experience – hidden QR codes launch mini-games to play on your mobile when scanned, uncovering secrets in the main game
- 8 hours of gameplay – a first run on the story mode will take roughly 8 hours, but the procedural mode provides endless fun
- 16-bit era graphics – super fluid animations and spectacular bosses, all represented in gorgeous ‘Neo-Geo’-esque 16-bit pixel art
- Original storyline and soundtrack – a story featuring unique, strong characters with plenty of humour and personality, and a soundtrack from SonoTrigger (‘Rise & Shine’, ‘Blue & Bullets’, ‘Supermagical’)
- Completionists – tons of achievements & secrets to unlock for completionists
- Micro-transaction satire – satirises modern gaming practices, with a huge enterprise run by greedy business-pigs which has gradually replaced all the fun in video games with adaptative and addictive algorithms to control people’s minds
- Latest patch on disc/cartridge – the latest update, which includes improvements to the map system, are included on the physical versions for collectors and preservationists
SuperEpic is available digitally on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC now. The Badge Collector’s Edition & standard physical edition for PS4/Switch are available stores including Geek Store, Amazon, and Game UK on 20 March.
Stream of the Day
TikTok and WEF promote inclusion
TikTok, the short-video platform for smartphones, has launched a challenge to promote inclusion and diversity during the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos this month.
TikTok, the leading destination for short-form mobile video, has launched a #AllTheDifference challenge in collaboration with the World Economic Forum, to promote inclusion and diversity while leaders of state and business meet in Davos to discuss inclusive societies.
The challenge started on 21 January and will end on 27 January, so TikTok users in 75+ global markets, including South Africa, are invited to celebrate inclusion and diversity by joining the #AllTheDifference challenge. An “I say” sticker will be available to help TikTok users express themselves bravely and creatively.
As a platform to inspire creativity and bring joy, TikTok hopes to celebrate the differences that make up its diverse community, why their voices need to be heard and the efforts they have made to make the world a more tolerant place.
Lawyer, activist, and model Thando Hopa has joined the challenge by posting a video using the “I Say” sticker, to highlight how being unique is larger than life and future-proof.
@worldeconomicforum
Tired of being labelled? Lawyer, activist, model Thando Hopa in our #allthedifference campaign – celebrate who you are! #wef #davos #wef♬ original sound – worldeconomicforum
Popular TikTok creators, @kelly_kikx and @aaron_perry, have also joined the challenge to showcase what being unique and defying the odds means to them. Take a look:
@worldeconomicforum
Join our TikTok campaign celebrating difference and diversity! Your video could make #allthedifference #wef20 science_juju lab_shenanigans tiktok♬ original sound – worldeconomicforum
Follow World Economic Forum on TikTok and show us how your stories make #AllTheDifference.
Stream of the Day
Cover your home in under 3 minutes
Naked Insurance now offers home cover and household contents insurance, which can be sorted fully from its intelligent bot in its app.
To read in-depth coverage of Naked Insurance on Gadget, click here.
Naked’s comprehensive product range now includes home cover (building insurance up to R10 million) and contents insurance (up to R2.5 million). The new offerings leverage Naked’s completely automated, front-office to back-office, processes to enable consumers to purchase cover through the mobile app within seconds.
Consumers can get a quote from Naked’s friendly chatbot, Rose, in 90 seconds and sign up for home and contents insurance in under three minutes – completely online and with no need for a phone call. They can also claim from, manage, change and cancel their policies from the Naked app without the need to speak to a call centre agent, giving them unprecedented control.
“Since we launched South Africa’s first AI-native car insurance product, many of our customers have asked when they would be able to insure their homes and possessions with us too,” says Ernest North, co- founder at Naked. “Because it was always our plan to leverage our AI, automation and machine learning technology to offer a comprehensive product suite, we are excited to answer this request with our home and contents product range.
“Naked’s car insurance offering has enjoyed strong uptake among tech-savvy people who are looking for a more convenient, digital experience and more affordable premiums than they can get from traditional insurers. Early user testing indicates that this same market will be among the most enthusiastic adopters of Naked’s home and contents cover. We look forward to bringing the transparency, fairness and value of our product to home insurance.”
The home insurance products are built on Naked’s digital systems and processes. Because it does not run legacy systems or manage a large call centre infrastructure, Naked can pass significant premium savings onto to its customers. When customers get quotes for their homes, contents and portable possessions, they are able to see how the quote changes in real-time as they add or remove items or adjust the excess payment.
Download the Naked Insurance app from the App Store for iOS or the Google Play Store for Android.