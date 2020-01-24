SuperEpic to launch limited edition physical edition

Numskull Games has announced that SuperEpic, a Metroidvania-style adventure game from indie developer Undercoders, is coming to retail for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on 20 March.

Taking the helm of a raccoon and a burger-eating llama, players embark on a quest to save video games as we know them by ramming into the headquarters of RegnantCorp – a video game development company that controls an Orwellian society by addicting citizens to their free games.

SuperEpic is a non-linear, fast-paced action adventure game, heavy on exploration and combo-based combat. Uncover a conspiracy as you explore a surreal castle-like office full of enemies, challenges, secrets, and corporate pigs.

The SuperEpic: Badge Collector’s Edition includes a physical copy of the game for either PlayStation 4 or Nintendo Switch, as well as a collector’s display box featuring 6 high quality pin badges, based on characters from the hit indie game.

The game is limited to 5,000 copies on the Nintendo Switch and 3,000 copies on the PS4, so this is sure to be a sought-after collector’s item.

Continuing the satirical theme on microtransactions, levelling and powering up is based on an in-game economy system (there aren’t any real-life microtransactions, of course)

Numskull games provided the following information on features:

Two game modes – play a classic single-player story mode with handcrafted levels, or a rogue-like mode which procedurally generates the game map to make each run completely different

Cross-media experience – hidden QR codes launch mini-games to play on your mobile when scanned, uncovering secrets in the main game

8 hours of gameplay – a first run on the story mode will take roughly 8 hours, but the procedural mode provides endless fun

16-bit era graphics – super fluid animations and spectacular bosses, all represented in gorgeous ‘Neo-Geo’-esque 16-bit pixel art

Original storyline and soundtrack – a story featuring unique, strong characters with plenty of humour and personality, and a soundtrack from SonoTrigger (‘Rise & Shine’, ‘Blue & Bullets’, ‘Supermagical’)

Completionists – tons of achievements & secrets to unlock for completionists

Micro-transaction satire – satirises modern gaming practices, with a huge enterprise run by greedy business-pigs which has gradually replaced all the fun in video games with adaptative and addictive algorithms to control people’s minds

Latest patch on disc/cartridge – the latest update, which includes improvements to the map system, are included on the physical versions for collectors and preservationists

SuperEpic is available digitally on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC now. The Badge Collector’s Edition & standard physical edition for PS4/Switch are available stores including Geek Store, Amazon, and Game UK on 20 March.