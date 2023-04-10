Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Gizzu aims to ensure easy travel while keeping devices powered up with its GPS 150 Portable Power Station, writes ANGELIQUE MOGOTLANE.

What is it?

Load shedding has become part of our everyday routines, yet people frequently forget to charge their phones, laptops and power banks, mainly because they cannot keep up with Eskom’s ever-changing schedules.

As a result, inverters now serve as essential backup when loadshedding kicks in. They come in different sizes for different purposes, and the size of an inverter plays a significant role in the overall output. The smaller versions have come to be known as portable power stations, as they can usually be carried quite easily to where they are needed.

Gizzu, distributed in South Africa by Syntech, has launched a 155wh Portable Power Station, the Gizzu GPS 150, an inverter that converts direct current (DC) from batteries to alternating current (AC) and then supplies power to electronic devices and appliances in the home.

The GPS 150 has two DC ports, two USB ports, and a 220 volt SA plug. It has a two-way charging system, either by solar or via traditional wall charging. It has a 150w rated power output, and powers laptops, lights, cameras, cellphones, and fans effortlessly. Gizzu says the lifespan of the device includes 500 charging cycles.

Features include short-circuit and overcurrent protection, as well as and overload and temperature protection.

It has a built-in flashlight that can be easily adjusted to preferred brightness levels, controlled with a built-in switch. The device has a sturdy, rugged design that makes it suitable for use in both indoor and outdoor environments. It has been tested to withstand rough conditions, such as camping in the wilds.

The device is user friendly, but also comes with a manual that has clear instructions and is easy to follow. It is lightweight and easy to carry around, weighing only 1.89 kg. An LCD screen, which indicates battery capacity, assisted us with monitoring the power consumption of each device plugged in. It charges cell phones and power banks faster, but the inverter takes longer to charge than similar units we tested..

It has a quick response to overloads, such as when multiple appliances and devices are plugged in and it overheats. The screen immediately indicates that there is an error and advises that the inverter must be restarted with fewer devices plugged in.

The biggest positive of the GPS150 is its portability. You can take it with you wherever you go, making it a convenient option for camping, road trips, and outdoor activities. It can power devices for extended periods without needing to be recharged.

It powers multiple devices at the same time but has its limitations: the user has to establish the power demand of each item plugged in – the GPS 150 helps out with its displayed information – and ensure they don’t exceed the 155Wh capacity. It also takes its time to charge, which may be inconvenient for people who need power immediately.

Overall, the Gizzu GPS150 is a reliable and portable option for people who need power on the go.

How much does it cost?

R3,999 from Takealot.com.

Why does it matter?

For South Africans facing inconsistent load-shedding schedules, it serves as a reliable and essential backup to power small appliances and electronic devices, and provide additional lighting when needed. It powers Internet routers for more than 12 hours and a laptop for more than 2 hours.

What are the biggest negatives?

It does not power as many items as one would typically want to keep going during load-shedding.

Takes its time recharging.

What are the biggest positives?