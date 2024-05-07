Meet Netflix’s newest messy family from Mzansi

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The creators of ‘How to Ruin Love: The Proposal’ say they “did not dream” it would turn into a franchise on a global platform.

Netflix has dropped the for its newest South African series, How To Ruin Love: The Proposal, launching on the service on 31 May 2024. Expanding on the existing and beloved How To Run Christmas universe, audiences are introduced to another set of equally chaotic and messy families in How to Ruin Love: The Proposal.

The series revolves around Zoleka (Sivenathi Mabuya) who sabotages her relationship with Kagiso (Bohang Moeko) just days before Valentine’s Day.

Desperate to make things right, she enlists her overprotective dad and over-the-top Dabs (paternal aunt) , played by Dumisani Mbebe and Tina Jaxa respectively, and her future parents-in-law (Marjorie Langa and John Morapama) to make things right. The star-studded cast includes the likes of Noxolo Dlamini, S’dumo Mtshali, Thando Thabethe, Sandile Mahlangu, Shoki Mmola, Thabo Malema and Mapaseka Koetle.

Rethabile Ramaphekela, creator and executive producer of the How To Ruin franchise, says: “With this spin-off, the audience can expect different families coming together but with the same drama they loved so much from How to Ruin Christmas. The audience will once again be able to relate and recognise themselves and their family members, through the colourful characters in the series.

“Never in our wildest dreams did we imagine that How to Ruin would turn into a franchise on a global platform and we’re so grateful that we have the opportunity to tell African stories on Netflix. Stories that are a celebration of us and who we are. We hope to bring even more joy and laughter with this spin-off.”

Cast & Crew

Production company: Burnt Onion Productions

Creators: Rethabile Ramapahkela & Katleho Ramaphakela

Producer: Phuthi Nakene

Executive Producers: Tshepo Ramaphakela, Katleho Ramaphakela and Rethabile Ramaphakela

Headwriter: Lwazi Mvusi

Key Cast: