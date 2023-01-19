15 car makers testing StoreDot’s extreme fast charging

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Leading manufacturers from Europe, Asia and the US are testing XFC battery cells in real-world conditions.

Automotive makers are conducting real-world testing of StoreDot’s XFC, an extreme fast charging high energy battery solution for electric vehicles.

Its groundbreaking batteries and systems are now being tested by over 15 global automotive brand manufacturers, and it says it has additional potential manufacturing partnerships in the pipeline for this year.

The testers include leading companies headquartered in Europe, Asia and the US. Initial test results confirm that StoreDot’s battery cells that can deliver 100 miles of charge in just five minutes, are on track for mass production readiness for passenger cars by 2024. StoreDot’s 300 Wh/kg EV form factor pouch cells achieve over 1,000 consecutive extreme-fast cycles while exclusively guaranteeing auto makers no battery degradation due to extreme fast charging.

“This is an extremely encouraging endorsement from companies that are now vying to become the first to use our leading 100in5 battery cells in their production vehicles,” says Dr Doron Myersdorf, StoreDot CEO. “We are now certain that the first mass produced StoreDot cell will be commercially available in 2024.”

Last year StoreDot revealed its 100inX strategic technology roadmap. This featured 100in5, 100in3 and 100in2 of miles per minute of charging – three generations of StoreDot technologies of silicon-dominant XFC, semi solid state and post-lithium architecture. The roadmap reaffirms that the timings for these will be delivered over the coming decade with 100in5 by 2024, 100in3 by 2028 and 100in2 by 2032.

The company now has a growing network of strategic global partnerships and investors, spanning the entire battery ecosystem. To date it has received investments from global automotive manufacturers including Daimler, Ola Electric, Polestar, VinFast and Volvo Cars.