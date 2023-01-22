Intuit launches new Mailchimp tools

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Campaign Manager is a planning tool that gives marketers a holistic view of their campaigns in Mailchimp.

A new tool for marketers to plan, execute, and track their marketing campaigns across multiple channels has been launched by Intuit Mailchimp, a global leader in email marketing and automation.

Campaign Manager allows channels like email, text messaging, social media ads, and direct mail to be monitored in one calendar view. It will be available to Mailchimp customers with Standard and Premium plans worldwide on Tuesday 25 January.

It allows Mailchimp customers to bring all of their marketing activity happening within a designated period into the same space in a way that can help marketers track what’s happening, plan ahead, and make adjustments along the way.

Intuit says Marketers who are building omni-channel experiences are likely to be building these experiences using, on average, 7 martech tools that manage marketing tactics like SMS, social ads, loyalty programmes, and customer support interactions. Campaign Manager enables users to see all associated campaign activities at a glance and gives recommendations on the best days to plan marketing touchpoints based on industry benchmarks. These recommendations are generated from millions of data points analysed by Mailchimp.

“Omni-channel experiences are critical for marketing to modern consumers, and our marketer customers have shared the recurring pain of creating and managing these experiences across channels and tools.” says Jon Fasoli, chief product and design officer at Intuit Mailchimp. “We designed Campaign Manager to give them a single tool to plan, automate and analyse their campaigns across channels and marketing tools.”

Marketers and small business owners can also now trigger actions in their third-party apps using webhooks—a custom HTTP callback that is triggered by an event—in Campaign Manager for more robust multichannel campaign planning. Setting up webhooks in Campaign Manager can help marketers work more efficiently by allowing them to update a spreadsheet, send a status update to customers, or add customers to paid social media ads. Marketers can connect their third-party SMS provider and then use webhooks to send campaigns, like sharing a holiday coupon code through a text message.

Key features of Campaign Manager, as supplied by Intuit Mailchimp, include:

Campaign setup: Set your objective, so you can track performance against your overarching goal

Campaign calendar: Access a single source of truth to see all individual activities associated with your campaign, including marketing touchpoints, tasks to complete, and important milestone dates

Multichannel marketing: Create individual marketing touchpoints associated with the campaign, starting with Mailchimp’s email tool. And expand your campaigns to multiple channels with webhooks, allowing you to schedule activities in third-party apps for text messaging/SMS, ads, social media, direct mail, and more — all set up and managed from the same campaign calendar.

Recommendations: As you schedule new marketing touchpoints, Mailchimp will suggest the best dates during your campaign period to send your individual emails based on AI modelling of your industry and outcomes from millions of other emails sent in Mailchimp.

Analytics: View holistic analytics for your campaign, taking into account your campaign objectives. Understand in aggregate how your campaign is performing, and view the impact that individual touchpoints are having on your goals to understand your best-performing marketing. Customise your view to prioritise the metrics that matter most to your business.

* For more information, visit mailchimp.com/help/about-campaign-manager.