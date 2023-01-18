Keep accessories ‘un-messy’

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Your favourite game is blown up on your monitor, calling your name. You take a step forward, then freeze in terror at the sight of a dark, tangled, gnarly mess of cables and scattered peripherals on your desk. A wave of frustration engulfs you, and suddenly gaming doesn’t feel so appealing anymore.



We’ve all been there. Keeping your gaming desk as clean and tidy as possible can be a real chore. But MasterAccessory Gem has arrived to save you. It is a versatile peripheral holder designed to give gaming gear a place to rest. These hexagonal organisers, available in black or white, keep a gaming room neat and aesthetically beautiful.

It features a single arm with a robust steel core, enabling it to hold up to 5 times its own weight – that’s up to 2 kilograms in peripherals. All contact points have been covered in soft rubber to protect headsets, game pads, or mobile phones from scratches. Built-in cable ducts allow for streamlined cable management, locking in headers to allow for simultaneous charging of wired or wireless devices.

The Gem’s approach to mounting solutions make it virtually unlimited in surfaces to which it can attach itself. Built-in magnets combined with soft protective padding sturdily mounts the Gem onto various magnetic surfaces without slipping or leaving scratches on devices.

Want to store your headset on tempered glass or acrylic surfaces of your chassis? Not to fear! Utilising Cooler Master’s SandwichTech structure, it can be effectively mounted onto various non-magnetic materials up to 4mm in thickness.

This method of mounting can also be used to secure Gem onto magnetic materials such as mesh, which may need additional reinforcement. Of course, there’s also the option to add double sided tape to unlock an ever wider range of compatibility and creative use.

Availability:

The MasterAccessory Gem will be available for US$30. Price and availability may vary per region.

For more information visit: https://www.coolermaster.com/catalog/cases/accessories/masteracessory-gem/