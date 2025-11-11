SA’s future depends on smart cities, high-speed fibre

Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

A strong digital foundation is the backbone of sustainability, writes DR SUNIL PIYARLALL, executive for network architecture and modelling at Openserve.

By 2050, two-thirds of the world’s people will live in cities. South Africa is already feeling that pull as more people move to metros in search of work and opportunity. Many of our cities are struggling to keep pace. Ageing utilities, unreliable services and congested roads are making daily life harder and slowing growth.

A smart city uses data and technology to improve how essential services run, from traffic and energy to healthcare and safety, so that urban life becomes more efficient, resilient and liveable. None of this works without a strong digital foundation. Traffic lights that adjust in real time, remote health platforms, energy-saving grids and rapid emergency response all rely on the ability to move vast amounts of data quickly and consistently. Fibre-optic networks provide that capability. They are the backbone on which South Africa’s cities can build a more connected and sustainable future.

Cities cannot be smart without fibre

Fibre connection is essential for smart city development. Copper networks, built for a different era, simply cannot cope with the scale of data a modern city generates. Fibre provides the combination of speed, low latency and bandwidth needed to move vast streams of information instantly and without interruption. This is what allows intelligent transport systems to manage congestion in real time and energy networks to balance demand across the grid.

Equally important is fibre’s resilience and capacity. Unlike older technologies, it can support multiple high-demand services operating at once without slowing down, while maintaining a secure and stable connection. In healthcare, this means an ambulance can transmit patient data on the move while hospitals access and update records across secure platforms. In public safety, it allows emergency response systems to stay connected during disruption, ensuring rapid coordination when it matters most. These qualities are not upgrades or conveniences. They are the foundation on which truly smart, resilient and sustainable cities must be built.

The future is here, and cities worldwide are adapting

Globally, cities are already proving how fibre-enabled infrastructure can reshape urban life. Chattanooga in Tennessee is often cited as one of the most connected cities in the United States. Its city-wide fibre network has enabled advanced air quality monitoring, with the local Air Pollution Control Bureau using real-time data to track pollutants and safeguard public health. The lesson is clear: without reliable high-speed connectivity, these kinds of smart services cannot move from concept to reality.

South Africa is beginning to move in the same direction. The Lanseria Smart City project, backed by national and provincial government, has been designed from the ground up with fibre and sustainability at its core. Although still in early phases, it signals a shift towards integrated planning where digital infrastructure is embedded alongside housing, transport and utilities. Waterfall City in Midrand demonstrates what is already possible today. Built with a carrier-neutral fibre network and high-capacity links to major data centres, it has become a hub for businesses that depend on real-time connectivity. Together, Lanseria and Waterfall illustrate both the ambition and the practical steps South Africa is taking to lay the foundations of its own smart urban future.

Collective responsibility is essential to make this a reality

Smart city planning must be tailored to the local context. Building a truly successful smart city requires strategic planning that addresses community needs, adaptable infrastructure and digital inclusion. Achieving realistic and impactful outcomes depends on partnerships among investors, stakeholders, urban planners, NGOs, communities and government. Smart cities thrive when all parties are engaged from start to finish. A notable example of such collaboration is the G20 Global Smart Cities Alliance, led by the World Economic Forum. By bringing together business, government, civil society and academia, the alliance identifies best practices, viable pathways and innovative solutions that enhance urban resilience.

Openserve is preparing South Africa for the smart city future

Within South Africa, Openserve is playing a vital role in enabling this transformation. Through strategic investment in fibre infrastructure and expertise, the company is helping lay the groundwork for smart city development. According to its FY2024 annual report, Openserve invested R2.547-billion in modernising its network, with an emphasis on fibre rollout across the country. This reflects a clear commitment to creating the high-capacity, reliable connectivity on which smart services will depend.

Openserve believes that everyone deserves access to fibre and that South Africa is fully capable of developing some of Africa’s smartest and most inclusive cities.