Fame turns fatal in ‘Bad Influencer’

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Netflix series follows two women whose pursuit of success pulls them into Johannesburg’s criminal underworld.

Bad Influencer dives into the world of social media fame, where two women’s lives become dangerously entangled in Johannesburg’s underworld of crime and ambition.

The crime drama will stream exclusively on Netflix from 31 October 2025. Netflix says the seven-part series balances high-stakes survival with the glossy illusions of influencer culture.

At its centre is BK (Jo-Anne Reyneke), a street-smart single mother determined to protect her son. Her path crosses with Pinky (Cindy Mahlangu), a rising influencer whose charm hides a chaotic streak. Together, they form a risky partnership built on ambition, deception, and survival.

Photo supplied.

The pair descends into Johannesburg’s counterfeit economy, selling fake luxury handbags. Fame and fraud become indistinguishable, likes and lies trade places, and instinct demands they walk the knife-edge between heart and hustle.

In the shadows, darker forces stir. Bra Alex (Vincent Mahlape) and Jobs ‘Flames’ Jiyane (Hamilton Dlamini) rule the city’s underbelly with ruthless authority. Their presence is a constant reminder that in Jo’burg’s relentless grind, there is always a bigger predator.

The cast includes Zozibini Tunzi in her first major acting role alongside Emmanuel Castis, Nat Ramabulana, Julia Anastasopoulos, Kamohelo Pule, Aubrey Poo, Modise Motaung, Brendon Daniels, Thapelo Mokoena, and Lerato Nxumalo.

Bad Influencer unfolds in a world where everyone is faking it until they’re found out. The series features Relebogile Mabotja, Masasa Mbangeni, Zikhona Sodlaka, and Tina Jaxa. The show has cameo appearances from some several SA influencers, including Mihlali Ndamase, Sarah Langa and Mohale Motaung.