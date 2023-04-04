Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The second official trailer for the new Spider-Man movie was released yesterday. And it contains multiple startling moments….

Miles Morales is back in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga. The highly anticipated film is set to be released in theaters on 2 June, and a new trailer has been released to give fans a glimpse of what to expect.

The story picks up after Miles reunites with Gwen Stacy, and he is suddenly transported across the Multiverse. There, he finds himself among a team of Spider-People who have the responsibility of protecting the Multiverse’s existence. However, when the heroes disagree on how to handle a new threat, Miles is forced to redefine what it means to be a hero so that he can save those he loves most.

The film is directed by a trio of talented directors, Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson. The screenplay is written by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham, based on the Marvel comic books.

The star-studded cast includes Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Karan Soni, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Oscar Isaac. They all bring their talents to breathe life into the iconic characters of the Spider-Verse.

The producers of the film are Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Christina Steinberg. The executive producers include Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Aditya Sood, Rebecca Karch, and Brian Bendis.