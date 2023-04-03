Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

‘Death From Above’ is an arcade-style drone simulator game that takes place during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The popular Ukrainian pop-rock band Antytila will compose the main theme for video game publisher Lesser Evil’s latest game, Death From Above. The band will make the theme available on all their channels, including Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, and YouTube.

Death From Above is an arcade-style drone simulator game that takes place during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Players take on the role of a Ukrainian military drone operator and fight against the occupation, salvaging valuable equipment and restoring communication lines disrupted by the conflict.

“As we close our initial Kickstarter funding goal, we’re delighted to announce a partnership with Ukrainian musical sensation Antytila,” says Lesser Evil founder and CEO Hendrik Lesser. “We’re extremely honoured to be working with these Ukrainian legends, and proud that the true fighting spirit of Antytila music will make our game an authentic and inspiring experience.”

Antytila’s leader, Taras Topolia, says: “By playing Death From Above, gamers will automatically support our defences! As for the song, it will probably be the ‘hardest’ composition in our work and is not at all similar to our previous ones. It may surprise our fans, but you will understand everything when you see this game and combine it with the sound.”

Antytila was founded in Kyiv in 2008 and has produced seven albums and nearly 80 songs. They have performed at over 1,000 concerts and headlined major music festivals in Ukraine and abroad. The band delayed the release of their newest album, MLNL, to join the 130th battalion of the Territorial Defense Forces of Ukraine, serving as paramedics in Kyiv and on the frontline in the Kharkiv region.

The band also founded a charitable foundation called Antytila to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine and children whose fathers were killed in the war. Taras Topolia now holds the position of youth liaison to President Zelenskiy.

Despite the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Antytila’s music has continued to reach a global audience. In May 2022, they recorded a single and video with Ed Sheeran, a version of his hit 2step, which has received over 16 million views on YouTube. The band has also performed with Sheeran and U2 front man Bono.

Antytila’s ongoing world tour has taken them to the United Kingdom, Czech Republic, Germany, France, Poland, Israel, the USA, and Canada.

