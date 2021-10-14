Space Crew: Legendary Edition — Out soon on Steam

Are you up for a stellar challenge in the far-flung reaches of the Milky Way? Curve Digital and Runner Duck are excited to announce that the intergalactic crew management strategy game, Space Crew, is launching a free Legendary Edition expansion across PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on 21 October 2021.

Titled Space Crew: Legendary Edition, the vast new expansion is free to existing owners of Space Crew. It will include aeons of new content including the epic Android Ambush campaign and for the first time – the chance to take your crew off-ship onto stations, outposts and new vessels in Away Team missions. Featuring a new star-system to explore with new missions as well as a range of special features and gameplay experiences, the Legendary Edition expansion is the largest content expansion for any Crew game in the history of time and space.

Space Crew: Legendary Edition – the sequel to the Steam chart-topping title Bomber Crew – warps players to the far-flung future to fight an intergalactic battle on a legendary scale. Armed with a carefully chosen crew and a fully customisable spaceship, plucky captains must protect Earth and venture across the galaxy to stave off alien and android threats.

“We’re really excited to be launching the Legendary Edition for Space Crew,” says Jon Wingrove, co-founder of Runner Duck Games. “We want to say a huge thank you to our wonderful community for their amazing support and we’re delighted to be able to give players more content to blast off this October.

Space Crew: Legendary Edition will feature:

A new campaign – Players will take on a droid army led by rogue androids previously allied with the United Defence Force. Battle against a whole host of new Enemy Champions and ships across new missions, with new gear, liveries and upgrades available for victorious Captains to unlock.

Away Team missions – Leave your ship and venture on foot for the first time with three of your crew onto outposts and large vessels in the new Away Team missions. Selecting the right team will be critical for survival as Away Team missions consist of exploration, puzzles, or combat… sometimes even against the clock!

Legendary Crew members – Build and personalise your ultimate crew by discovering and rescuing legendary crew members with amazing abilities and superior stats, to bolster your efforts against the enemy threat.

New captains can take the helm for R130, while existing Space Crew owners will be able to upgrade to Space Crew: Legendary Edition for free when it launches.

To support the impending launch of the expansion, Curve Digital is running a Space Crew 60% off sale (R52) from 11 to 19 October on Steam.

For more information, visit: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1176710/Space_Crew/