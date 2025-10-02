Gadget of the Week: Aventho 100 goes the distance

Photo courtesy Beyerdynamic.

Sixty-hour stamina and balanced sound put Beyerdynamic’s on-ear headphones in a class of their own, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

What is the Aventho 100?

Premium headphones have been in the spotlight lately, with a buzz – both positive and negative – around models like the Sonos Ace and Sony WH-1000XM6. Most of that focus has been on over-ear designs, leaving fewer high-end options for those who prefer a lighter, more portable fit. Beyerdynamic’s Aventho 100 fills that gap. It offers studio-grade tuning, modern wireless features and battery life that outlasts almost everything else in its class, in an on-ear frame that travels easily without sacrificing sound.

Design-wise, the Aventho 100 is restrained and timeless. Aluminium yokes, textile trim on the headband, and plush, replaceable pads give it a premium feel without being ostentatious. It folds flat for easy storage and has the solid build quality expected at this level.

Being on-ear is both the Aventho’s biggest advantage and its inescapable compromise. They are far smaller and lighter than over-ears, and more comfortable than in-ears for many users, but prolonged pressure on the cartilage becomes noticeable after two or three hours. For commutes, travel legs or office use, they hit the sweet spot. For marathon listening, over-ears remain king.

The real story is sound. Beyerdynamic has long been respected in the studio world, and it has brought that expertise into the Aventho 100’s drivers. The acoustic design uses a stronger magnetic system than conventional headphones, which gives the diaphragm finer control. The result is more detail across frequencies, with treble that is crisp but not brittle, midrange that keeps vocals natural, and tight bass. Instead of rattling your head, the headphones reveal the texture in a bassline and the layering of a string section. It’s sound that rewards listening rather than routine consuming.

Wireless features are refreshingly current. Bluetooth 5.4 provides stability, and aptX Adaptive and aptX Lossless codecs mean high-resolution playback on supporting devices. Multipoint pairing allows seamless switching between, say, a laptop and phone, while Google Fast Pair makes setup instantaneous. Qualcomm’s cVc noise suppression improves call clarity enough for everyday use, though the Aventho won’t replace a dedicated business headset.

Active noise cancellation (ANC) and transparency mode round out the feature set. The ANC is good rather than world-class, taking the edge off traffic rumbles or office chatter, but not rivalling full-size noise-cancelling flagships. Transparency mode works well when you need to hear your surroundings without taking the headphones off. Together, they make the Aventho 100 practical for daily environments.

Tthe showstopper is battery life. Beyerdynamic rates these headphones at up to 60 hours without ANC, or 40 hours with ANC active. In practice, that means you can get through an entire week of commuting, office use, and evening listening without touching a charger. When you finally do run low, a 15-minute USB-C top-up delivers roughly 15 hours of playback: enough to cover most flights or a full working day. Very few headphones, on-ear or otherwise, can boast that kind of endurance, and it changes the relationship with the device. Charging anxiety simply disappears.

Software support is also up to date. While the previous Aventho Wireless model relied on the MIY app, with hearing tests and habit tracking, the Aventho 100 moves into the present with the new Beyerdynamic app. It handles ANC and transparency controls, EQ adjustments, firmware updates and general setup. The app makes the headphones feel part of a living ecosystem rather than a sealed piece of hardware. It’s an evolution that keeps them relevant long after unboxing.

The Aventho 100 proves that on-ears don’t have to be a compromise. They deliver sound that reflects Beyerdynamic’s studio heritage, and battery life that redefines the category.

How much does the Aventho 100 cost?

Expect around R4,999 in South Africa when in stock at major retailers like Makro. Pricing fluctuates with outlet and availability.

Why should you care about the Aventho 100?

The Aventho 100 redefines what on-ear headphones can deliver. Instead of style over substance, it offers balanced, detailed sound that reflects Beyerdynamic’s studio pedigree. Battery life is exceptional: up to 60 hours without ANC, 40 with it, and 15 more from a 15-minute charge. That kind of stamina is almost unheard of in this format. It’s a rare case of on-ears combining fidelity, endurance and modern control in one compact package.

What are the biggest negatives of the Aventho 100?

On-ear design limits long-session comfort.

ANC is effective but not at over-ear levels.

Price overlaps with larger headphones offering more space and softness.

What are the biggest positives of the Aventho 100?

Balanced, detailed sound that flatters all genres.

Exceptional battery life: up to 60 hours, 40 with ANC, plus quick charge.

Modern app integration for ANC, transparency and EQ control.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za, and author of “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI – The African Edge”.