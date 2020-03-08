Featured
Smartphones and headaches go head in hand
People with headache who use smartphones may be more likely to use more pain medication and find less relief when they do than people with headache who do not use smartphones, according to a preliminary study published in the March 4, 2020, online issue of Neurology Clinical Practice, an official journal of the American Academy of Neurology. The study does not prove that smartphone use causes greater use of pain medication and less relief; it only shows an association.
“While these results need to be confirmed with larger and more rigorous studies, the findings are concerning, as smartphone use is growing rapidly and has been linked to a number of symptoms, with headache being the most common,” said study author Deepti Vibha, DM, of All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi and a member of the American Academy of Neurology.
For the study, researchers identified 400 people in India with a primary headache condition, which includes migraine, tension headache and other headache types that are not due to another condition. They asked the people about their smartphone use and their headaches and medication use.
Of the 400 people, 206 were smartphone users and 194 were non-users. The people who did not use smartphones were older, had a lower education level and were more likely to have a low socioeconomic status than those who did use smartphones.
The smartphone users were more likely to take pain-relieving drugs for their headaches than non-users, with 96% of smartphone users taking the drugs compared to 81% of non-users. Smartphone users took an average of eight pills per month compared to five pills per month for non-users.
Smartphone users also reported less relief from the medication, with 84% gaining moderate or complete relief of headache pain compared to 94% of non-users.
The study did not find any difference between the two groups in how often headaches occurred, how long they lasted or how severe they were.
“The root of the problem is not yet clear,” said Heidi Moawad, MD, of Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, and John Carroll University in University Heights, Ohio, and a member of the American Academy of Neurology, in an editorial accompanying the study. “Is it a user’s neck position? Or the phone’s lighting? Or eye strain? Or the stress of being connected at all times? Answers will likely emerge in upcoming years and eventually guide strategies for more sustainable use of the devices. Features such as hands-free settings, voice activation and audio functions could potentially hold the key to helping smartphone users benefit from their phones without exacerbating their headaches.”
Vibha noted that the study only examined people at one point in time; it did not follow them to look for changes over time.
Another limitation of the study was that the two groups were not matched for characteristics such as education level and socioeconomic status. Also, all information on headaches and smartphone use was provided by the participants. It is possible that they may not remember everything correctly.
Make-A-Wish kid the first playable fan in NBA game
William Floyd, 15, joins the NBA 2K20 roster as the first authentically scanned and playable fan in the Basketball video game series’ history
2K announced that Make-A-Wish kid, William Floyd, a 15-year-old from Georgia with a rare genetic disorder causing severe muscle weakness and heart problems, is the first non-NBA athlete in the popular basketball video game series’ history to be authentically scanned and earn a spot on an NBA 2K playable roster. Available for download beginning today on the Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One X, as well as PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Nintendo Switch, William’s NBA 2K20 player model may be found within Quick Game mode as a free agent for players to include on their teams of choice, as well as through new MyCAREER and MyLEAGUE rosters.
Make-A-Wish sent William and his family from Georgia to 2K’s headquarters in Novato, California, to grant his wish to visit the home of NBA 2K; however, he was unaware that in addition to his unforgettable tour, 2K planned to professionally scan his likeness – just as they had with his favorite NBA stars – and create him as a playable roster member in NBA 2K20 and make him accessible to millions of players around the world to add to their teams.
“When we learned about William’s wish to visit 2K, the whole team was thrilled,” said Ronnie Singh, also known as Ronnie 2K. “Learning about his journey was really humbling, and we wanted to find a way to make William’s wish come true in the biggest way possible. We couldn’t think of a better way to do that than bringing his passion to life in-game and giving millions of NBA 2K fans around the world the chance to enjoy William’s player model.”
Much like today’s biggest NBA stars, William’s NBA 2K experience began at the 2K Motion Capture Studio, where 140 motion capture cameras caught his every move. William then had his likeness recreated in incredible detail by 146 Pixelgun cameras, each capturing every grimace and grin, and all to help authentically bring his player model to life.
“Each player does a dance move or a celebration before he gets on the court,” William explained. “So, I got one of those, too. I got to create it.”
William also talked to the NBA 2K marketing and video capture teams, and the development team at Visual Concepts. Armed with a list of ideas for the game, William gave his input in potential cover athletes, game modes, and features that he would love to see in the future.
William was 18 months old when he went into heart failure and was diagnosed with a genetic disorder that causes muscle weakness and heart problems. His medical condition does not allow him to play sports like other children his age, but NBA 2K allows him to stay competitive in sports virtually. William’s wish helped him during his treatment by giving him something to look forward to in the future. In addition, he is now eager to explore employment opportunities with 2K when he is older.
“The cool thing is that 2K took what could have been a great wish and brought it to a level that we never expected,” says William’s mom, Julie. “They treated him – and all of us – like royalty and were so interested in everything William had to offer them. It was absolutely unbelievable.”
Clothes can now become health monitors
Researchers have reported a new material, pliable enough to be woven into fabric but imbued with sensing capabilities that can serve as an early warning system for injury or illness.
The material, described in a paper published by ACS Applied Nano Materials, involves the use of carbon nanotubes and is capable of sensing slight changes in body temperature while maintaining a pliable disordered structure – as opposed to a rigid crystalline structure – making it a good candidate for reusable or disposable wearable human body temperature sensors. Changes in body heat change the electrical resistance, alerting someone monitoring that change to the potential need for intervention.
“Your body can tell you something is wrong before it becomes obvious,” said Seamus Curran, a physics professor at the University of Houston and co-author on the paper. Possible applications range from detecting dehydration in an ultra-marathoner to the beginnings of a pressure sore in a nursing home patient.
The researchers said it is also cost-effective because the raw materials required are used in relatively low concentrations.
The discovery builds on work Curran and fellow researchers Kang-Shyang Liao and Alexander J. Wang began nearly a decade ago, when they developed a hydrophobic nanocoating for cloth, which they envisioned as a protective coating for clothing, carpeting and other fibre-based materials.
Wang is now a Ph.D. student at Technological University Dublin, currently working with Curran at UH, and is corresponding author for the paper. In addition to Curran and Liao, other researchers involved include Surendra Maharjan, Brian P. McElhenny, Ram Neupane, Zhuan Zhu, Shuo Chen, Oomman K. Varghese and Jiming Bao, all of UH; Kourtney D. Wright and Andrew R. Barron of Rice University, and Eoghan P. Dillon of Analysis Instruments in Santa Barbara.
The material, created using poly(octadecyl acrylate)-grafted multiwalled carbon nanotubes, is technically known as a nanocarbon-based disordered, conductive, polymeric nanocomposite, or DCPN, a class of materials increasingly used in materials science. But most DCPN materials are poor electroconductors, making them unsuitable for use in wearable technologies that require the material to detect slight changes in temperature.
The new material was produced using a technique called RAFT-polymerization, Wang said, a critical step that allows the attached polymer to be electronically and phononically coupled with the multiwalled carbon nanotube through covalent bonding.
As such, subtle structural arrangements associated with the glass transition temperature of the system are electronically amplified to produce the exceptionally large electronic responses reported in the paper, without the negatives associated with solid-liquid phase transitions. The subtle structural changes associated with glass transition processes are ordinarily too small to produce large enough electronic responses.