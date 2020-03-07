Featured
Rand Show brings cosplays best to SA
Rand Show 2020 is bringing a new world to Johannesburg this April, in more ways than one
The Rand Show 2020 will be home to six dedicated zones, each full of new discoveries, including a feast of culinary adventures, shopping, home improvement and spectacular kids’ activations.
The self-confessed geeks, gamers and pop culture junkies are in for something special, too, as NAG’s Play Zone 2 swoops in to create a haven of gaming, esports and cosplay, all at the Festival of Gaming #connected by Vodacom 4U, exclusively at Rand Show 2020.
Cosplay enthusiasts can look forward to seeing their favourite heroes from Japanese pop culture come to life at the World Cosplay Summit (WCS) South African Championship – an event that will entice the best cosplayers from around the country.
Cosplay has become one of geekdom’s biggest industries, to the tune of about $20 billion internationally every year. The art of cosplay provides the ultimate in escapism for talented and creative people to immerse themselves in the stories and characters they love, by conceiving, making and showing off their own detailed character costumes as homages to the most-loved manga, anime, gaming, comic book and movie heroes and villains.
Established in 2003, the WCS has become the largest cosplay event in the world. Now, for the first time, SA’s best and brightest will be heading to Rand Show 2020 in teams of two, to show off their own skilfully made and intricately detailed costumes, and to deliver performance art pieces in the form of skits in full regalia as their favourite characters.
The South African WCS winner will head to Japan to compete with over 40 countries in the WCS World Championship, where one team will be crowned the ultimate global WCS Champion.
Look forward to appearances from South Africa’s greatest cosplayers, who will be donning elaborate foam, latex, worbla and fabric creations, complete with capes, helmets, wings, wigs, among other cosplay gear.
Just because you aren’t dressing up doesn’t mean you can’t participate. Cosplay is as much about the fans as it is about the teams. In fact, WCS is the ultimate spectator event. All you need to secure your front row seat for the best cosplay show in South Africa is a valid Rand Show 2020 ticket.
Les Allen, WCS Regional Organiser for South Africa says, “It’s so exciting to be bringing WCS to Rand Show 2020. South Africa is the only country in Africa that’s participating thus far, but we hope that this inclusive and inspiring event will bring visitors from all over SA and the continent who want to express themselves through the art of cosplay. The amount of detail that goes into the creation of the costumes here is going to be epic. Some costumes can take 18 months or more to make. They’re real works of art and worth seeing.
“In 2019, team South Africa placed in the top 8 after the Tokyo round and, who knows? Maybe this year’s winners will take it even further. We encourage people of all ages to come along and dress up as their favourite characters. Cosplay is the perfect opportunity to break away from the real world for a bit and let your imagination run wild among a likeminded tribe of cosplayers. Come one, come all and expect some amazing costumes and skits.”
Download the official WCS South African Championship rules and entry form here. Judging will take place over two days, with team videos happening on Saturday, 11 April 2020, plus off-site costuming and prop assessment. All skit performances will take place on Sunday, 12 April 2020.
All completed entry forms must be mailed to wcs@iconcgc.co.za by 11:59PM on Sunday, 5 April 2020 at the latest. Find out more about WCS on the official website: www.worldcosplaysummit.jp
Book your Rand Show 2020 tickets for a whole lot less with special online rates for every member of the family. Save R 60 on a family pass for 2 adults and 2 kids if you book online before 31 March 2020.
Book online and you’ll also be entered to win a brand-new Yamaha Waverunner EX1050 Sport with a trailer, valued at R245 000.00. There are other great prizes at Rand Show 2020, too, including an EasyLife and Blockhouse home makeover to the value of R400 000, PS4 consoles, among other prizes.
Ticket prices are as follows*:
Standard Day Pass:
R 150 at the door.
R 130 online (Price valid only until 31 March 2020. After 31 March, R 150).
Kids Day Pass:
R 80 at the door.
R 70 online (Price valid only until 31 March 2020. After 31 March, R 80).
Kids under 6 enter for free.
Pensioners Day Pass:
R 80 at the door.
R 70 online (Price valid only until 31 March 2020. After 31 March, R 80).
Family Pass:
R 460 at the door.
R 400 online (Price valid only until 31 March 2020. After 31 March, R 460).
Standard Four Day Pass
These tickets are only available online and will remain at the same price for the duration of the show.
Adult Four Day Pass
R 400 online
Kids Four Day Pass
R 300 online
Kids under 6 enter for free.
*Online Early Bird specials only valid until 31 March 2020.
To find out more or book tickets, visit www.randshow.co.za
Featured
Think inside the box – build a container home
By KASHIEF SCHROEDER, co-founder and owner of Container Container Intermodal Trading CC (CIT)
Container homes take simplistic living, creative design and affordable building to the next level. It is not surprising then that the trend for modular houses is booming; before launching headlong into your own container build some preparation is required. Here are the top tips for every stage of building your dream container home.
Get council approval
Most councils are open to innovative types of building and recognise that alternative housing adds diversity to their town. Do thorough research on property restrictions before you buy the land. Have detailed plans drawn up professionally and develop a good relationship with your council; this will save you time and help you to deal with any hiccups along the way.
Purchase your container
Buy your container through a reputable company. They will help you choose the right kind of container for your needs, as well as ensure the container is structurally sound, waterproof and has not transported anything dangerous. There are two types of shipping containers: one that has reinforced square tubing side top rails and one that has flat bar side rails. Buying the reinforced side railed container will ensure that your home is better structurally sound, and you don’t have to pay extra building costs to reinforce the container sides later. Building with a refrigerated container is ideal as they already have insulation but comes with different challenges.
Most purchases require an upfront payment after you have seen the container and have the appropriate documentation with a container reference number.A SARS/customs EDI release (SAD500) is very important as it give assurance that the container is legally in South Africa has not been used for any illegal activities and is not part of any investigation.
Design your home
To achieve amazing things with your modular build, simplicity and great design is key. The more ambitious the designs are, the more time and resource-intensive it will be to build. When deciding on how many containers to use make sure you have considered how much space you need to live comfortably on a daily basis. Many holiday homes make use of only one container; however, you may need more space for daily living.
Be clear on the vision for your home to simplify the whole building process. A great way to do this is to look at showhouses. They will give you a good physical indication of how effective use of space can transform a container, as well as provide inspiration for your design.Get a professional to draw your design in 3D. It will give you and your builder a better feel for the space. A professional designer will be able to arrange your living space in the best possible way for your needs.
Plan your construction
As many container homes are built on vacant land you need to install infrastructure – such as foundations, running water, power and sewerage – before you start your build. Luckily container homes can be built off-site while you lay the infrastructure. This off-site building method is ideal for remote builds or smaller urban plots where neighbours are close by – building a container home generates twice the amount of noise as a normal building.
The South African building industry is relatively new to handling modular framed structures and it may be challenging at first to find an experienced container home builder that will quote a fixed price. However, there are experts such as Len Douglas of Inter Modular Concepts (IMC) that will give be able to give you a fixed quote. On any build, skilled labour is the chief variable; by planning and thinking everything through beforehand, you will be able to monitor these costs.
Phase your build
It takes around three and a half months to have the container ready for occupancy and depending on the amount of infrastructure you need. Have clear lines of communication with your building team, do regular site visits and create a realistic, detailed building schedule. This will keep everyone motivated, reduce stress levels and ensure the budget is not exceeded.
Pre-order materials, such as fixtures and pre-cut timber. This is a great way to lower building costs and ensure the building schedule is realistic – you can plan according to the delivery dates of the materials. Keep in mind that you will need a secure, organised, watertight space to store all the materials and equipment if you are building onsite.
Budget your build
Your budget should include the cost of the container being transported to site which will require a crane, labour, materials, equipment hire etc. The average cost of a simple high-end container home is between R825 000.00 to R1 million – as with any build it is wise to include a contingency budget of about 13%. This is for any unexpected items or finishings that you may need once you occupy the space.
The complexity of your design will determine the amount of customisation needed. Most building components, such as roof trusses, are designed to fit onto brick structures, which means that there will be instances where you must develop your own clever solution to achieve the look you envision. These customisations may be challenging to predict or show on the drawings. This might require your attention when they are being installed; to make sure the building team, the architect and the engineer are on the same page.
To build in the box you have to think outside the box and container homes provide a wonderful opportunity to be truly creative with your home. They give first-time builders a quicker, more economical way of achieving their dream home.
In the market for a container home? We welcome all your enquiries, simply visit our website: www.citcontainer.com.
Featured
Coronavirus advice hides malware
In the last 24 hours, SophosLabs has uncovered a new email spam attack targeting Italians with a document containing a macro loaded with Trickbot malware. The email takes advantage of COVID-19 fears by offering up a clickable document that allegedly includes a list of precautions to take to prevent infection. Unfortunately, the document is weaponized.
According to SophosLabs, the COVID-19 twist to the spam message may be new, but the mechanisms used to deliver it (including the spam “bots” that send the message, the enclosed scripted Word document and the JavaScript dropper) are similar or identical to those used in Trickbot campaigns that have been active for at least six months.
“The cybercriminals behind Trickbot are likely skilled attackers who leverage the concern of the day to scare people into clicking. While this is in Italy now, we would expect a similar attack in other countries where fears of COVID-19 outbreaks are high. The best approach to avoid this type of cyberattack is to turn off macros, be extra cautious about what you click, and delete email that is suspicious or from an unexpected source,” said Chester Wisniewski, principal research scientist, Sophos. “Whenever there is a topic of public interest like COVID-19 or the Australian bush fires, we see cybercriminals try to manipulate our concern into an opportunity. We must stay vigilant and be distrustful of incoming communications during times of crisis and only obtain advice from our public health authorities.”