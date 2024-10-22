83% of people take devices to bed

Image by Microsoft Bing Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

A survey by NordVPN revealed that the majority of people scroll through social media while in bed, putting them in danger.

A survey by the cybersecurity company NordVPN revealed that as much as 83% of people globally bring their devices with them to bed.

Among 16 surveyed countries, Mexico took the first place, followed by Italy, the US, Canada and Australia. More than a third of people globally use more than three devices in bed, while another third — only one device.

Among the gadgets used in bed, people prioritised smartphones (88%), followed by watching TVs (43%) and using laptops (33%).

“We already knew that people carry their smartphones everywhere,” says Adrianus Warmenhoven, a cybersecurity advisor at NordVPN. “Our previous study showed that 65% of people globally even use smartphones on the toilet. However, since smartphone usage in a relaxed environment is typically connected with scrolling, people are less vigilant about online security measures and the respective secure behavior.”

Top activities while in bed

While most people (60%) scroll through social media, another 58% check their emails and messages while in bed. Also, almost half of people (47%) watch videos (for example, on YouTube) or TV shows and movies (43%).

Among other activities, people read or listen to the news (40%) or simply chat with friends and relatives (39%). A third also like to check the weather forecast in bed, while another 31% listen to music or a podcast.

“Research showed that people often check emails and messages in the morning, while in the evening, people scroll through social media,” says Warmenhoven. “When people are relaxed, they might not notice suspicious activities on their device, such as a stranger accessing it or suspicious pop-up messages appearing on the screen. Sharing the bed with your device might end up meaning you share your data with hackers.”

Devices in bed affect sleep quality

Most people (89%) use devices in bed in the evening or at night. Therefore, it’s not surprising that more than half (56%) think devices in bed negatively affect their sleep quality. Negative emotions can also be another result, due to more than a third (39%) often surfing the web or scrolling through bad news — in other words, doom scrolling.

Moreover, almost half of people globally (47%) feel that they are wasting their time by scrolling in bed instead of sleeping. However, most rarely take any action to change it.

One-fourth of respondents also revealed that they use devices when sharing a bed with a significant other. Mexicans, Australians, and Brits take the lead here, where half of the population wind down with devices in bed next to their partner.

A third of people use bedtime mode

Even though a third of the population use bedtime mode, not everyone follows the call to disconnect: 37% of people feel they spend more time in the evening with their gadgets than intended. However, as many as 46% of people feel they manage their time well and spend as much time with their devices as intended.

“The paradox of bedtime mode is fascinating,” says Warmenhoven. “It’s meant to promote healthier tech habits, yet many people end up browsing the web longer than they intended. This not only impacts their sleep but also leaves them exposed to privacy risks. Late-night browsing can lead to impulsive decisions, like overspending or falling for deceptive ads.”

Recommendations

Warmenhoven recommends staying safe while browsing in the sheets by:

Keeping your apps and operating systems up to date. Don’t skip software updates.

Don’t skip software updates. Doing your research. Never download unknown apps, and always review their terms of service.

Never download unknown apps, and always review their terms of service. Avoiding unofficial app stores. They are more likely to contain malicious apps.

They are more likely to contain malicious apps. Avoiding using unsecured Wi-Fi. And always use a VPN when you do.

And always use a VPN when you do. Being vigilant. Don’t click on suspicious links, and be wary of unknown numbers. If you are unsure about the link’s safety, consider using a link checker tool.

Don’t click on suspicious links, and be wary of unknown numbers. If you are unsure about the link’s safety, consider using a link checker tool. Using a VPN. VPNs encrypt your data, providing you with protection against data snoopers and hackers.

Methodology: The survey was commissioned by NordVPN and conducted by the external company Cint on February 12-March 4, 2024. The survey’s target group was residents of the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Poland, Mexico, and Japan, aged 18-74 (nationally representative) with the exception in Mexico (18-64). The sample was taken from national internet users. Quotas were placed on age, gender, and place of residence. In total, 15,600 people were surveyed — 800 people from Spain and Switzerland each and 1,000 people from each of the remaining countries.