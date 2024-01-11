CES 2024: TV history unfolds

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The C Seed N1 TV is the world’s first 137-inch unfolding TV, with a big but in the price, writes ANGELIQUE MOGOTLANE.

We’ve seen curved TVs, rollable TVs and tunnels of TVs. Now the CES tech expo in Las Vegas is playing host to the world’s first unfolding TV. C Seed’s N1 TV is a 4K 137-inch indoor TV that can cover an entire wall – and then disappear.

“You can place it in front of a glass window or a wall, there is no limit,” says C Seed. “Its easy-to-install and practical design adapts to your needs, and it reshapes your space into a multi-purpose entertainment and social environment, creating wow moments for your family and guests.”

It features up to 180 degrees rotation, fully automated opening in 60 seconds to rise toa height of more than two metres, and then ani=other 25 seconds for MicroLED panels to unfold silently. It has integrated audio, a full control system, and what C Seed calls Adaptive Gap Calibration to ensure seamless picture quality.

When not in use, it folds discreetly back into its base, “imitating a sculpture or a piece of luxury furniture”.

But I would not agree with the C Seed slogan, “Unfold the future with us.” It starts at $200,000, so it is not going to become a mass market item, which means it is not going to represent the future of entertainment viewing. But hey, that includes installation and set-up.