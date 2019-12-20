Featured
Skywalker falls and rises
The final episode of the 9-part Star Wars saga delivers, but not always on time, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK
It’s impossible to talk about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker without any spoilers. So let’s get a few out of the way:
The movie is in many ways a memorial to Carrie Fisher, with recycled footage cleverly manipulated to give her a central role in the story. Her end is transformed from tragedy to a moment of beauty.
Emperor Palpatine is back, as hinted in the trailer and the opening crawl text, and there is nothing beautiful about his return. It is probably not a spoiler to say that some of the worst clichés of monster movies are invoked in his name.
Droid abuse is a thing. As we know from the trailers, C3PO faces an uncertain destiny, but remember that he isn’t the only droid we’re looking out for. Expect this movie to inspire some kind of Droid Anti-Cruelty League, since droids certainly were hurt in its making – both physically and emotionally.
Oh, and C3PO looks great in a hoodie.
For the rest, it doesn’t give anything away to state that R2D2 can still only process information via something resembling a 1980s 8-track cassette. In a galaxy far, far away, flash drives haven’t been invented, not to mention wireless data transfer. And every kid on Tatooine or Yavin doesn’t grow up coding, so you have to fly to distant planets to find a hacker.
The rest of the humans are far less interesting, although Chewbacca’s instills real heart in some of them. The main characters lurch from one Star Wars cliché to another, miraculously escaping being hit by stormtroopers, regardless of the number of adversaries, weaponry at their disposal, or whether they are running to or from their adversaries.
That’s another way of saying, this is classic Star Wars, representing a breathlessly entertaining two hours and 20 minutes rollercoaster ride. For die-hard fans, it’s a fitting climax to the saga – although even that statement could be a spoiler, given that it implies a satisfying ending in the eternal war between rebels and empire. But then, the very last spoken line of the movie is its true climax, delivering the full meaning of the episode title, and making it worth remaining seated to the end.
In many ways, the final episode invokes the original trilogy, drawing heavily on both its mythology and its iconic scenes. That, too, will sit well with the fans, but tends to undermine the solemnity of some of the scenes. Not that this is meant to be a solemn movie, aside from the odd death or two. It does attempt to tie up all the loose ends, but leaves a few dangling.
The most intriguing of these is probably the saga of Temiri Blagg. Okay, maybe not a saga, but it could have been. He’s the slave kid from The Last Jedi who had to sweep the stables on Canto Bight, when he used the force to bring the broom to him. Fan expectations for him were high, given his role in the climax of Episode VIII.
Well, expect both shocking revelations and the shocking destruction of fan theories – including those about Rey’s parentage. But don’t expect FN-2187, aka Finn, to overcome his inability to communicate his feelings. To anyone. Love triangles are so, like, episodes IV to VI.
Do expect awe-inspiring landscapes, planetscapes and formations both natural and unnatural, which demand watching the movie on the big screen. The production designers also deserve applause for the gritty, retro realism they invest in every battle-scarred spaceship and weatherworn landspeeder.
The awe falls apart when the sky is filled with such vehicles, and the CGI teams don’t cover themselves in glory in such scenes. The terrible beauty of a giant ship going to its doom trivialises spaceship crowd scenes.
For critical viewers, delivery will feel a little like the prehistoric times before same-day fulfilment: a little stuck in the past. As a visual spectacle, however, the movie delivers on all expectations.
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in cinemas in South Africa and around the world today, 20 December 2019.
- It stars the late Carrie Fisher, along with Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong’o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, with Ian McDiarmid and Billy Dee Williams.
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is directed by J.J. Abrams and produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Abrams and Michelle Rejwan. Callum Greene, Tommy Gormley and Jason McGatlin serve as executive producers. It was written by J.J. Abrams & Chris Terrio.
AppDate: Livin’ it Up improves money management
This app roundup by SEAN BACHER includes Livin’ it Up, MiBlackBox, Makro’s WhatsApp service, My Deezer Year and Giggle.
Livin’ it Up
Capitec Bank has launched a game called Livin’ it Up.
The game allows users to test their money skills in a virtual world, while picking up tips for real life. Users play as different characters, all trying to achieve typical financial goals South Africans are striving to save for – like putting a sibling through university or buying a car.
Built by Cape Town-based games and animation solutions provider Sea Monster, Livin’ it Up was created for Capitec as a fresh, innovative approach to building South Africans’ financial capability.
“We want people to think differently about their money and to learn while having fun,” says Jean Rossouw, head of financial education at Capitec Bank. “The emphasis is on how you plan and prioritise your spending to balance your immediate ‘wants’ with the dreams you have for your future.”
Players are required to use savvy money management strategies to deal with work and life events, including (occasional) load-shedding, while trying to save enough money to achieve their characters’ long-term goals. In the process, they get to design their own 3D homes and play a variety of career mini-games.
Platform: Android and iOS
Expect to pay: A free download
Stockists: The game can be downloaded here
Microsoft launches anti-piracy programme across Africa
Microsoft has launched a programme that aims to reduce the prevalence of Microsoft software piracy in Africa’s emerging markets. The Windows PC Affordability in Africa Initiative is being implemented with Microsoft’s major PC partners, Acer, Asus, Dell, Intel, Lenovo, SMD Technologies and Mustek.
The aim: to improve the uptake and affordability of genuine software across the continent, “providing consumers with an enhanced, authentic experience using genuine software, and in so doing, creating awareness around the topic”.
In its June 2018 report, The Software Alliance reported that the overall rate of pirated software across the Middle East and Africa was 56 percent. The region also has several countries that rate as the highest users of unlicensed software, with Libya and Zimbabwe tipping the scale at 90 and 89 percent respectively. Pirated software is often installed without the end user’s knowledge, and it is those users who suffer the consequences, including lost data and unusable PCs.
Microsoft says Africa’s emerging market potential is unparalleled and business development and the growth of existing SMEs remains a key focus across the continent.
The company said in a statement: “To tap into this potential growth, access to affordable genuine software and hardware is necessary if the digital divide is to be closed. The future of Africa is reliant on entrepreneur’s ability to start and grow successful businesses, and access to genuine software, that guarantees comprehensive security and protections for devices and data, is critical to the long-term success of these businesses.”
The same applies for students, who rely heavily on access to devices, software and information to complete tasks and projects, says Microsoft.
“If their devices or data are compromised by malware, viruses or cyber-attacks, they may not be able to communicate or access important information. This could limit people’s ability to learn new skills or limit businesses ability to compete and grow.”
According to Microsoft, over a billion people around the globe log in to Microsoft’s Windows.
“We are amazed at what we have seen our customers accomplish. No matter how big or how small, our goal is to empower people to do great things on a Windows PC. However, a pirated version of Windows puts both PCs and people’s data at risk. Only genuine Windows 10 provides built-in comprehensive security, including ongoing detection and protection from threats, parental controls and many other safety features. From your business to your family to your files, your important assets are protected when a genuine version of Windows 10 is at the heart of your computer.”
Deniz Ozen, regional general manager for consumer and device sales for Microsoft Middle East & Africa, said: “Only a third of PCs being shipped into Africa include genuine software. Because of this, data breaches and malware attacks have increased significantly, resulting in loss of important data and decreased productivity.”
Shashank Sharma, Lenovo’s executive director and general manager for Middle East, Turkey and Africa, said the Windows PC Affordability in Africa Initiative was aligned with Lenovo’s Smarter Technology for All vision, “which aims to deliver meaningful impact through technology and create a diverse and dynamic world that enhances the human experience”.
“Our partnership with Microsoft allows us to leverage the best in class software to create highly productive IT environments that can help businesses and consumers achieve true innovation through the use of genuine products that do not compromise the security, reliability or efficiency of any of our devices,” he said.