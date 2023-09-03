Skater XL comes to Switch

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Easy Day Studios promises “buttery smooth 60 FPS, online multiplayer sessions, and huge mod catalogue, available at launch.

Skater XL will come to the Nintendo Switch on 5 December, inviting gamers to “kick back, relax and get creative with the smoothest, most responsive authentic skateboarding experience ever released on Switch”.

Easy Day Studios descreibes Skater XL on Nintendo Switch is an open, creative sandbox to skate, film and hang out, at your own pace.

It promises a solid 60 FPS in both handheld and docked mode on the Switch, maintaining the fluid physics-based gameplay that more than 1-million gamers have enjoyed to date. Skater XL features online multiplayer freeskate sessions at iconic skate landmarks and gives players the option to record every perfect line with its built-in replay editor.

Powered by Mod.io, Skater XL Switch players will have instant access to a large, curated offering of mods from passionate creators and fake skate brands. In addition to all official content, players can download the latest gear in the most extensive skating content library yet. The title’s dedicated modding community boasts more than 100,000 Discord members who continue to deliver a growing library of new user generated content, including maps, skate gear, skins and more.

Skater XL on Switch includes the following features:

60 FPS on Switch – Featuring a rare, ultra smooth 60 FPS in handheld mode, Nintendo Switch players can take skateboarding on the go and fully experience Skater XL’s acclaimed physics-based gameplay. Skateboarding with the Joy-Cons has never felt so fluid or responsive!



– Featuring a rare, ultra smooth 60 FPS in handheld mode, Nintendo Switch players can take skateboarding on the go and fully experience Skater XL’s acclaimed physics-based gameplay. Skateboarding with the Joy-Cons has never felt so fluid or responsive! Skate or Chill Online – Hang out with friends online, replicating the real street experience, as you put together lines, watch other players session the spot or just cruise with your crew.



– Hang out with friends online, replicating the real street experience, as you put together lines, watch other players session the spot or just cruise with your crew. Huge Mod Catalog Available at Launch – Powered by Mod.io, Skater XL Switch players will have instant access to a large, curated offering of mods from passionate creators and fakeskate brands. In addition to all official content, players can find the perfect look or download the latest gear in the most extensive skating content library ever.

– Powered by Mod.io, Skater XL Switch players will have instant access to a large, curated offering of mods from passionate creators and fakeskate brands. In addition to all official content, players can find the perfect look or download the latest gear in the most extensive skating content library ever. Play As Real-Life Skate Pros – Select from renowned pros Tiago Lemos, Brandon Westgate, Evan Smith, and Tom Asta, all with their own distinct gear that fits their style.

– Select from renowned pros Tiago Lemos, Brandon Westgate, Evan Smith, and Tom Asta, all with their own distinct gear that fits their style. Legit Soundtrack – Modest Mouse, Interpol, Animal Collective, Future Islands and Band Of Horses headline the distinctive music that blends well with the Skater XL’s West Coast vibe.

Skater XL will be available for Nintendo Switch for $39.99 in the Nintendo eShop. Retail box versions of Skater XL will be available at brick-and-mortar retailers this holiday. Pre-order now at: skaterxl.com.

Skater XL is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. For more information visit: SkaterXL.com.