Clash of Clans meets Chess.com

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Starting September 7, Chess Clash is a unique event featuring Clash of Clans, Clash Royale and a galaxy of stars, writes LEON WATSON of Chess.com.

Strategy fans take note—a unique star-studded multi-game crossover event that pits big names in chess against stars of Clash of Clans and Clash Royale is coming to Chess.com.

IM Levy Rozman and WFM Alexandra Botez, two of the most followed chess streamers out there, are on board for this meeting of minds from two huge strategy game universes: Chess.com and Clash.

From chess, there will also be the mystery man Rey Enigma, WFM Anna Cramling, BlitzStream (NM Kevin Bordi), FM Luis Siles, SonicFox, and Wirtual. From the gaming universe, we welcome Clash with Ash, Domingo, IamCristinini, OJ, Sapnap, SirTagCR, Xokas, and xRhat.

The event will take place on 7 September. In total, 16 will compete, split into two Clans—each with four chess stars and four Clash stars teaming up for the ultimate fusion. Superstar streamer Ludwig, IM Danny Rensch, and Clash creator Clash with Eric will provide the commentary on Chess.com/TV or on our Twitch and YouTube channels.

Skills at chess and both Clash titles will be tested to the limit. But whose will prove decisive, the chess or Clash stars?

Rensch, Chess.com’s Chief Chess Officer, said: “As a huge fan of both games, and a decent player of one of them (I won’t say which), I couldn’t be more excited for Chess and Clash to come together!”

The announcement for the event was made during the live finals of PogChamps 5. Ludwig, co-hosting PogChamps 5, said it was “the greatest chess Clash universe crossover you didn’t even know was happening!”

The format will see pairs from each Clan compete in six challenges spanning chess and Clash and earning coins for their performance. In the Clash portion, the Clans will compete over a variety of Clash of Clans and Clash Royale game modes.

During the chess stage, the challenges are Hand & Brain and Puzzle Rush—both familiar disciplines to Chess.com fans—before an exciting new chess variant named Spell Chess makes its debut. A finale played over Clash of Clans will then follow to determine the overall winning Clan.

At stake is a charity prize pool up to $50,000, which players can add to by earning stars—plus bragging rights for each online community. Each member of the winning team will also be immortalised in a bot on Chess.com during September.

Every participant will livestream their battles on their Twitch and/or YouTube channels so fans can follow whoever they want, plus coverage will be available on Chess.com and Supercell’s channels.

For all the details, including where to watch, click here.