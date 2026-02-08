Rand Show goes high-tech

Photo supplied.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

The exhibition will feature new Tech and Gaming activations this year, alongside several experiences.

The Rand Show, South Africa’s longest-running consumer lifestyle exhibition, will host a new Tech and Gaming Arena this year. The high-tech update aims to offer hands-on digital experiences for attendees.

The event will take place from 2 to 6 April 2026 at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec. Tickets are available to purchase online.

The new programme includes pop-up performances and surprise activations across the outdoor spaces, alongside a dedicated Beauty, Fashion, Bridal and Matric Fair that aims to add another dimension to the event’s entertainment mix.

The Rand Show is designed to combine entertainment, discovery and participation within a single event. Spanning multiple halls and outdoor areas, the programme includes live performances, interactive zones, educational exhibits and high-energy demonstrations available to ticketholders.

The Rand Show Music Festival will feature a line-up of artists, dancers and performers, delivering live entertainment throughout the day. Marching displays add to the atmosphere, with performances that move through the showgrounds.

Families with younger children can visit Hall 8, which hosts the Kids Zone, a long-standing feature that includes a themed environment and hands-on activities. In 2025, the Kids Zone was themed around *Ocean Wanders*, with a newly themed activation planned for 2026.

Motorsport drifting forms part of the programme, with professional drivers presenting live demonstrations that focus on vehicle control and performance. These demonstrations are open to spectators at no additional cost.

The Big Bounce, a rugby-field-sized inflatable attraction, will also be available on the showgrounds. The attraction is open to both children and adults and is included as part of the general visitor experience.

“The Rand Show has always been about bringing people together and offering something for everyone,” says Adele Hartdegen, The Rand Show CEO. “This year, the focus is firmly on delivering fun, entertainment and accessibility – making sure families, friends and communities can come and enjoy a full day of experiences that are included in the ticket price.”