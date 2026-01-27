Legendary voice actor heads to Comic Con CT

Photo courtesy Comic Con Cape Town.

English voice actor Christopher Sabat, famed for roles in ‘Dragon Ball’ and ‘One Piece’, will take part in panel discussions and photo opportunities, writes JASON BANNIER.

South African anime fans, this is a big one. Christopher Sabat, the English voice of Dragon Ball’s indomitable Saiyan prince Vegeta and One Piece’s stoic swordsman Roronoa Zoro, will attend Comic Con Cape Town (CCCT) from 1 to 3 May 2026.

The legendary voice actor’s many iconic roles include My Hero Academia’s larger-than-life All Might, and the rough-around-the-edges captain Yami Sukehiro in Black Clover. With a career spanning more than 25 years, his voice has become one of the most recognisable in anime dubbing.

Sabat will take part in a range of fan-focused experiences, including live panel discussions, autograph signings, and professional photo opportunities.

Sabat at a Dragon Ball moviepremiere. Photo courtesy @christophersabat on Instagram.

For South African audiences, Sabat’s visit carries particular significance. Dragon Ball Z played a formative role in building the country’s anime following through its early broadcasts on SABC 2, introducing many viewers to anime for the first time. For many, the daily 5pm broadcast was a much-anticipated part of the after-school routine.

That influence remains strong today, making Sabat’s appearance a notable moment for both long-time followers and a new generation of viewers. In the same series, he also voiced Piccolo, Yamcha, Mr Popo, Korin and Kami.

His attendance at CCCT is timely following exciting news revealed during the Dragon Ball Genkidamatsuri 40th anniversary event in Japan last weekend. A Hans Zimmer scored tribute video unveiled Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol, the first direct continuation of the anime since the series ended in 2018.

Sabat’s appearance also follows the conclusion of My Hero Academia, which wrapped up late last year to strong critical reception. The One Piece anime returns in April with its latest arc, while the second season of the Netflix adaptation will release in February.

Black Clover returns later this year after a five-year hiatus, although details around Sabat’s involvement have not yet been formally confirmed. Sabat has featured in several other high-profile series, including Solo Leveling (Baek Yoon-ho), Yu Yu Hakusho (Kazuma Kuwabara), Fullmetal Alchemist (Alex Louis Armstrong), Fairy Tail (Elfman Strauss) and Vinland Saga (Snake).

Beyond the recording booth, Sabat is a director and producer. He is the founder of Okratron 5000, an audio production company responsible for several significant anime dubs.

How to meet Christopher Sabat at Comic Con CT

Sabat will be available to meet fans throughout CCCT via a mix of panel appearances, autograph sessions, and professional photo opportunities. During his panel discussions, Sabat will share behind-the-scenes insights from his extensive career, stories from the recording studio, and reflections on bringing some of anime’s most iconic characters to life, with plenty of humour and industry insight along the way.

Attendees can meet Sabat in person through scheduled autograph sessions and professional photo opportunities, which are available to purchase via the Howler website. Attendees must already hold a valid CCCT ticket.

When and where is Comic Con CT

Comic Con Cape Town is being held from 30 April to 3 May 2026 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. The event is hosted by the City of Cape Town in partnership with Capitec as the headline sponsor.

* Purchase tickets for Comic Con CT on the Howler website here .

*Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and deputy editor of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @jas2bann.