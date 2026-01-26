Shoprite marks 100 solar installations

Photo supplied.

The retailer’s solar portfolio ranks among the largest of any South African private company, with an installed capacity of over 43.3 Megawatts.

The Shoprite Group has achieved a major sustainability milestone with the installation of its 100th solar photovoltaic (PV) system, 10 years after launching its first solar project in 2015.

With an installed capacity of over 43.3 Megawatt-peak (MWp), the retailer’s solar portfolio ranks among the largest of any South African private company.

Currently, rooftop solar systems generate enough clean electricity to power nearly 12,300 households annually.

“In 2015, we made a long-term commitment to reduce our carbon footprint and play an active role in addressing South Africa’s energy challenges,” says Sanjeev Raghubir, chief sustainability officer at the Group.

Photo supplied.

“The installation of our 100th solar PV system reflects the significant progress we’ve made in recent years. Our accelerated efforts to meet science-based targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and expanding renewable energy are crucial steps on the path to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.”

In the 2025 financial year, 7.2% of the Group’s electricity came from renewable sources, up from 6.5% in the 2024 financial year and above the Group’s internal target. The retailer consumed 151,243 MWh of renewable energy, reducing carbon emissions by 137,026 tCO₂e.

The Group has also fitted 1,397 refrigerated trailers, which forms part of its fleet operations, with solar panels, saving 3.2 litres of diesel per trailer per day and reducing emissions by an additional 6000 tCO₂e.

The retailer continues to explore wheeling projects – where electricity is bought and sold between private parties over the existing transmission grid – to further diversify and expand its renewable energy sources.

Photo supplied.

These interventions have helped to reduce the retailer’s electricity costs, increased efficiency, and enhanced business resilience.

In 2024, the Group became one of the first companies to wheel renewable electricity through the City of Cape Town’s grid. It is currently wheeling electricity to eleven sites, including its Home Office in Brackenfell, and is actively seeking further wheeling partners.

“Our focus is on scaling these initiatives by increasing solar installations and expanding wheeling arrangements across our supermarkets and distribution centres,” says Raghubir. “We will continue to engage with landlords and partners to unlock greater access to clean energy, particularly in malls where we don’t own the rooftops.”