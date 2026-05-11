Tokyo airport puts robots to work

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Japan Airlines is testing humanoid robots for baggage and ground operations at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

Japan Airlines has begun testing humanoid robots for ground operations at Haneda Airport, as it looks for ways to deal with labour shortages and rising passenger volumes.

It’s the kind of job robots have been promised for decades, and now they’re finally clocking in.

The airline says the trial will explore how robots can assist with tasks such as baggage handling, cargo movement and aircraft support work.

“This demonstration experiment represents a crucial step toward the social implementation of humanoid robots,” the airline says in its official release.

But don’t expect a robot to carry your bags and your conversation anytime soon. They’re lifting luggage, not holding conversations.

The pilot, launched in partnership with GMO AI & Robotics, will run for several years and evaluate how robots can operate alongside human staff in one of the most physically demanding parts of airport operations.

At Haneda, one of the busiest airports in the world, ground handling still relies heavily on manual labour. Tasks include loading and unloading baggage, moving cargo and preparing aircraft for departure.

Japan Airlines says the project is aimed at addressing industry-wide staffing pressures.

“By offering new AI and robotics technology solutions to the industry-wide challenge of human resource shortages in ground handling operations, this initiative will contribute to sustainable development in the aviation industry and promote work-style reform at airports.”

The robots being tested are humanoid in form, allowing them to operate in existing airport environments without major infrastructure changes.

They are expected to handle physically repetitive tasks, while human workers continue to manage safety-critical operations.

The trial begins this month (May 2026) and is expected to run through multiple phases of testing and evaluation.

Japan’s aviation sector has been under pressure from a combination of increased tourism and a shrinking workforce, creating a growing need for automation in operational roles.

Japan Airlines says the long-term goal is “to realise a society where humans and robots coexist through collaboration across diverse industries”.

The outcome of the trial will determine whether humanoid robots become a permanent part of airport operations in Japan, and potentially a model for other airports facing similar challenges. If nothing else, we will have someone, or something, to blame for delayed baggage.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za, and author of “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI – The African Edge”.