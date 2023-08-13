Stream of the Day
Groot returns next month
Season 2 of ‘I Am Groot’ airs on Disney+ from 6 September. Watch the trailer now.
The troublemaking twig is returning to mischief. Disney+ has announced that five new I Am Groot shorts are heading to the streaming platform for a second season from 6 September 2023.
This time, Baby Groot finds himself exploring the universe and beyond aboard the Guardians’ spaceships, coming face-to-face—or nose-to-nose—with new and colorful creatures and environments.
Vin Diesel is back as the voice of Groot in five new shorts. Kirsten Lepore, writer/director of season one, returns in the same capacity for season two. The supervising producer is Danielle Costa; producers are Craig Rittenbaum and Alex Scharf; executive producers are Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Kirsten Lepore. Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt is co-executive producer.