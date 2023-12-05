The beast that moves like a Scorpio-N

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Mahindra Scorpio-N is a muscular beast of a SUV that is impossible to ignore, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Scorpio-N is not just a pretty face, it is a surprisingly comfortable abode too. Inside this beast is a plush, well-appointed cabin that is big enough to swallow a family and their luggage. Even in the third row, there is space to breathe.

There is a choice of two engine options: a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol for the speed demons and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel for those who like things a little rough and tough. Both are surprisingly refined, and let us just say, overtaking trucks is no longer an exercise in white-knuckled terror.

The advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) has tech that keeps you safe with things like lane departure warnings and adaptive cruise control. Unfortunately, the auto switch off of the engine is aggressive and it may seem as if the vehicle has cut out. Disabling it while driving does make for a smoother ride.

But the Scorpio-N is not just about muscle. It has got brains too. A smorgasbord of features includes a panoramic sunroof, a touchscreen infotainment system that is like a mini tablet, and a heads-up display that beams information right into your field of vision. The Scorpio-N is equipped with GPS navigation, Bluetooth, USB ports, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. I expected this beast to be a wireless connection to Android Auto, but I needed my beastly data cable to connect.

The Sony 12-speaker sound system makes for an audio adventure. Playing my favourite music while on the highway or roughing it on the roads of South Africa, made heads turn when the sound waves were heard, and the beast was seen.