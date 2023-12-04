Wheels of the Week: Get everywhere in the fuel-savvy Seltos

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Kia Seltos has been one of the most popular SUVs in its segment since its launch in 2019. It is known for its stylish design, spacious interior, and long list of features. The CRDI variant is powered by a 1,5L turbocharged diesel engine that offers good fuel economy and performance. Fuel efficiency is a major strength, making long journeys less stressful on your wallet. With in town driving, I got me 5,6 litres per 100 km, and highway driving I got 4,8 litres per 100 km.

That adds up to getting almost everywhere you want to go on one tank.

Under the hood, the Seltos is powered by a 1,5L turbocharged diesel engine that produces 115 horsepower and 250 lb-ft of torque. The engine is paired with a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission.

The powerful engine of this SUV makes overtaking manoeuvres effortless. While not a sport-tuned car, the CRDI handles well, remaining planted and controlled through corners. The ride leans towards comfort, absorbing bumps and potholes with composure, perfect for long journeys.

The Seltos CRDI has a spacious and comfortable interior that can accommodate five adults. The front seats are supportive and offer plenty of legroom and headroom. The rear seats are also comfortable and recline for added comfort. The cargo area is also spacious, and can be expanded by folding down the rear seats.

The Seltos comes standard with a long list of high-tech features, including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The infotainment system is simple to use and responsive, adding to the overall user-friendly experience. I was able to connect seamlessly to Android Auto via Bluetooth, and automatic connection to my phone after the initial pairing.

The reverse camera system is clear and accurate, making reversing and parking a real pleasure.

I have one silly criticism of the Kia Seltos: the mirrors in the visors are not covered, so when you put them down to block the glare of the sun, you get a glare and reflection from the mirror.

The Kia Seltos CRDI is a great SUV that offers a lot of value for the money. It’s stylish, comfortable, fuel-efficient, and fun to drive.